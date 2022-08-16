Two million MamaRoo infant swings and 220,000 RockaRoo infant rockers have been recalled in the U.S. due to the risk of entanglement and strangulation hazards, with one death reported. Additionally, 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers sold in Canada have been recalled. Here’s what parents need to know.

This recall is due to risk of entanglement and strangulation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania announced the recall on Aug. 15. They explained, “When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.”

4moms received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who crawled under an unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing and became caught in the strap, including a 10-month-old who died from asphyxiation and a 10-month-old who suffered bruising to their neck before being rescued by a caregiver. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The recall includes four different model numbers.

This recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness, versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037), and RockaRoo rockers with the model number 4M-012. The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall. You can find the model number on the bottom of the units.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 to August 2022 at a price between $160 and $250.

Parents and caregivers should stop using the recalled swings and rockers immediately.

CPSC and 4moms recommend consumers with infants who can crawl to immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com, or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information. 4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.

When it comes to kid safety, you can never be too careful. Even seemingly safe spaces can be dangerous for little ones. Moving the recalled swings and rockers until you can get the free strap fastener is an easy fix with a huge impact.