For March of Dimes' second national keynote event, you're invited to join Romper and Senator Tammy Duckworth for a conversation about the power of mothers to advocate for ourselves, our families, and our communities. The virtual event, which will take place live on Nov. 30, aims to inspire moms and moms-to-be to become champions of their own mental and physical health, from pregnancy through parenthood.

"It Starts With Mom Live: Catalysts For Change" will bring together experts and real mothers — many who, like Duckworth, are using their voices to advocate for change for all parents and families — in an honest conversation that aims to empower parents as they navigate pregnancy and parenthood. “It is imperative for women to be empowered to advocate for their health and have the resources to do so," March of Dimes CEO and President Stacey D. Stewart said in a statement.

The livestream will be available via the March of Dimes' Facebook page and YouTube channels at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30.

At the center of the event is a conversation between Romper's Editorial Director, Elizabeth Angell. the event's host, and Sen. Duckworth, the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The senator has not only worked to make her own workplace friendlier for working parents, but she also seeks to advance family-friendly legislation and has advocated for moms during the coronavirus pandemic. The keynote will also feature a panelist discussion with March of Dimes CEO Stewart, Humana Foundation CEO Walter D. Woods, and Baby Roland Foundation Founder Jetaun Roland.

Along with equipping moms and moms-to-be with the resources they need to become catalysts of change themselves, the event will also help raise funds for the millions of people who became pregnant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more than 80 years, March of Dimes has been dedicated to improving the health of mothers and babies. The nonprofit runs a number of programs dedicated to improving maternal and neonatal care and remans the leading nonprofit dedicated to reducing the toll birth defects have on children and their families.

KidStock/Photodisc/Getty Images

The United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates and infant mortality rates in the industrialized world. And just a few states have laws mandating paid family leave. Of course, most moms don't need to be told about the United State's maternal health crisis. We know it because we're living it.

While the pandemic has exacerbated many of the challenges families face, it's also highlighted the moms who've risen up to become changemakers. So, yes, the data is sometimes grim, but change is possible and, as March of Dimes reminds us, it starts with moms.

“Ahead of Giving Tuesday, we’re offering an opportunity for communities to contribute to the health of the more than 6 million women who became pregnant during this turbulent this year," Stewart said.

Romper is proud to be a media partner of March of Dimes' virtual It Starts With Mom Live series.