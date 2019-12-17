While comfortable clothes are definitely key to surviving pregnancy, it's also nice to get dressed up now and then, and when is a better time to do that than on Dec. 31? A stylish New Year's Eve maternity dress, hair that has been actually shampooed (not dry shampooed), and some accessories will have you feeling all glammed up and ready to celebrate the end of a very, very long year. Even if you have no intention of staying awake until midnight, it will feel good to get out of your leggings for a night.

Between pregnancy and quarantine, you've probably spent the better part of 2020 dressed in various forms of loungewear. It's to be expected, but if ever been a reason to get dressed up and celebrate, it is the end of this particularly tough and chaotic year. The occasion calls for proper attire, whether you're going out or you're celebrating from your living room.

There are some really fun maternity party dresses that are covered in New Year's Eve classic sequins and shimmer, some with velvet, and even some that show a little skin. So, grab a mocktail and get ready to wave goodbye to 2020.

1 Gold Long Sleeved Dress "Tiffany" Asymmetrical Hem Dress Black Elephant Designs Available in sizes S - 2XL $43.20 $72 see on Black Elephant Designs This gorgeous gold dress is made from 100% cotton and has an asymmetrical hemline, giving it a unique look. It has zipper closure on the back and since it's made from cotton it doesn't have a ton of stretch, so size up if you're between sizes.

2 Sparkling Rose Gold Jaded Rose Maternity Long Sleeve Wrap Drape Mini Dress in Rose Gold ASOS Available in sizes 4 - 12 $103 see on Asos If you're looking for sparkle, this rose gold, wrap front sequined dress is for you. It is a regular-size dress that is bump-friendly, so it can be worn long after you've had the baby. There is a zipper along the back for closure and the dress is made from a mesh fabric (but isn't see-through). One note, the fabric isn't stretchy, so you may want to size up.

3 Sequinned Gown PinkBlush Burgundy Sequin V-Neck Sleeveless Maternity Evening Gown Pink Blush Available in three colors and in sizes S - XL $129 see on Pink Blush Available in gold, burgundy, and black, this maxi dress is covered in sparkly sequins and double-lined to ensure no one can see through. It has a v-neckline and cinches under the bust and the fabric has some spandex in it to help give you some shape.

4 Satin Midi Maternity Ruched Sleeve Satin Pleated Midi Dress in Mocha ASOS Available in sizes 2 - 16 $60 see on asos You can wear this dress during pregnancy and after the baby is born thanks to its pleated and wrap design. The satin-like fabric is silky to the touch, the sleeves have tie details at the cuffs, and there is detailing at the waist to accentuate your bump.

5 Cozy Knit Dress Maternity Cozy Plush-Knit Twist-Front Bodycon Dress Old Navy Available in two color/patterns and in sizes XS - XXL (size availability varies by color) $20 $34.99 see on old navy For a cozier NYE dress that's still stylish, this long-sleeve midi dress is made from soft and stretchy fabric so you'll be comfortable all night long. It has side ruches to give you just the right fit and a twist detail on the front.

6 Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress (Regular & Plus Size) The Adalee Sheer Sleeve Maxi in Hunter Wren & Ivory Available in six colors and in sizes S - 3X (size availability varies by color) $56 see on wren and ivory You can wear this dress on New Year's Eve and beyond thanks to its bump-friendly design. It has an elastic waist with an adjustable self-tie belt, gold button details on the sleeve cuffs, has a v-neckline (which also happens to be great for breastfeeding), and is available in six different colors.

7 Red Sweetheart Dress LaDiwithaBaBy Red Maternity Sweetheart Dress Etsy Available in two colors and in sizes S - XL $205 see on Etsy Available in either ivory or red, this dress is designed to look strapless without actually being strapless. Its made from high-quality fabric that has a little bit of stretch and isn't see-through. Each dress is handmade to order by the Etsy shop owner and can be customized for size as needed (just send the shop owner a note).

8 Lacey Black Cocktail Dress Maternity & Nursing Cocktail Dress with Neckline Tie in Black Seraphine Available in three colors and in sizes 2 - 14 $155 $229 see on seraphine Available in navy blue, sky blue, and black, this cocktail dress has lace details at the shoulders and a tie at the neck (which allows it to transition into a nursing dress). The back has a lace keyhole design and the zipper is hidden on the discreet side panel to give the dress some stretch.

9 Shimmery Black Dress Shimmer V Back Maternity Dress Seraphine Available in sizes 2 - 14 $99 see on seraphine With this dress, you get the illusion of a skirt and top and a v-back with a tie for a little extra fun. The top of the dress is woven with a shimmery fabric and the bottom is flat black. It comes with a removable belt you can tie at the waist and both the top and bottom of the dress have elastane in them to give you some stretch.

10 Velvet Bell Sleeve Dress Navy Blue Velvet Ruched Bell Sleeve Maternity Dress Pink Blush Available in three colors and in sizes S - XL (size availability varies by color) $65 see on pink blush Long bell sleeves and velvet make this midi dress perfect for a chilly NYE. It has a high round neckline, a bit of spandex for stretch, and side ruching to give you a comfortable fit. This dress is available in three different colors and needs to be hand washed and laid flat to dry.

11 Flower Ruffle Sleeves Pietro Brunelli Salisburgo Maternity Dress in Black A Pea in the Pod Available in four colors and in sizes XS - L $168 see on a pea in the pod Made from high-quality cotton and nylon, this Ponte dress has a knee-length hem and a boat-neckline. The short sleeves have flower petal details, giving it a unique but still minimalist look. The dress is available in four color options and (the best part) is machine washable.

12 Peplum Detail Everly Grey Melissa Long Sleeve Peplum Maternity/Nursing Dress in Black Nordstrom Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XL $58 see on nordstrom This maternity and nursing dress has an asymmetrical hemline and a crisscross bodice for breastfeeding with an overlay that has peplum detailing. It's made from stretchy rayon and spandex and easily slips on over the head, giving you a comfortable fit. The dress is unlined, machine washable, and available in two colors.

13 Cold Shoulder Dress (Plus Size) Plus Size Maternity Dress in Red Mom 2 Be Maternity Available in two colors and in sizes XL - 2XL (size availability varies) $22.95 see on mom 2 be maternity You'll definitely be comfortable in this mid-length maternity dress with a relaxed fit. The cut-out shoulders elevate the style a little bit, making it a little bit dressier than a standard long-sleeved dress. You can get it in either red or black and it's available in three plus sizes.

14 Sequins & Tulle Black Sequin Bodice Tulle Maternity Dress Pink Blush Available in two colors and in sizes S - L (size availability varies by color) $125 see on pink blush If you feel like getting really dressed up, this full-length wrap dress is the way to go. It has a sequined-covered bodice with a v-neckline, a cinched waist to give it some shape, and a fun layered tulle skirt. It's available in either black or mauve and it needs to be hand washed and laid flat to dry.

15 Open-Back Midi Outrageous Fortune Maternity Exclusive Open Tie Back Detail Midi Dress in Black ASOS Available in sizes 4 - 14 $35 see on Asos From the front, this long sleeve midi dress looks like a standard black maternity dress, but the back has an unexpected cutout design with a thick tie that is anything but basic. The dress has a v-neckline, is made from a soft and stretchy jersey fabric, and is designed to fit you during pregnancy as well as after the baby arrives.

You have had most of 2020 to sit on the couch wearing stretchy pants and a messy bun, so why not close out the year with a little bit of sparkle? Put on one of these dresses and toast to the beginning of (what has to be) a better year. Then, on January 1, you can go right back to your loungewear wardrobe.