People Aren't Pleased About Melania Trump's Statement On The Capitol Riots

After nearly a week, the first lady has finally released a statement addressing last week's riot at the Capitol. But while Melania Trump's statement about the Capitol riot did condemn Wednesday's violence, it first condemned what the first lady called "salacious gossip" and "unwarranted personal attacks" against her.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week," Melania said in a statement released by the White House on Monday. "I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda."

While Melania did not elaborate as to what "salacious gossip" she was referring to, CNN reported late last week that while pro-Trump rioters were storming the Capitol Building in an attempt to stop Congress from counting Electoral College votes, the first lady was busy overseeing a photoshoot of rugs and other furniture and home decor items.

According to CNN, Melania was asked multiple times if she planned to release a statement condemning Wednesday's violence. At no point during the day did she opt to speak out or call for peace. Instead, a White House source told CNN the first lady was "disinterested" and "checked out" — preferring to focus on completing a photoshoot for a coffee table book she hopes to write about decorative objects.

But while Melania may have been hyper-focused on critical news reports, many across Twitter were left confused by her claims of having been the target of gossip and personal attacks. "One of the most telling aspects of the first lady's statement is it appears to assume everyone knows what 'gossip' has been said about her, as opposed to being confused by what she is referring to," White House correspondent for The New York Times Maggie Haberman tweeted Monday.

Others criticized the first lady for attempting to paint herself as a victim of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol. "It's quite a feat to twist the events of last week’s horrific attack to make oneself the biggest victim. But somehow, Melania Trump found a way," journalist Kimberly Atkins tweeted.

"Melania Trump has stronger words for the people criticizing her than she does for the insurrection at the Capitol," lawyer Ari Cohn tweeted. "If @FLOTUS wants to see something shameful she should look in the mirror."

On Monday, Melania also moved to honor the six individuals who died as a result of Wednesday's violent attack. However, the first lady took heat for her decision to name the four Trump supporters who participated in Wednesday's violent event before naming the two Capitol Police officers who died while defending the Capitol from attack. She then called for healing and voiced her disapproval with Wednesday's violence.

"Our Nation must heal in a civil manner (sic)," Melania's statement read. "Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable."