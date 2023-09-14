Sadness, Relief, Nothing: There Are So Many Ways To Feel After A Miscarriage

Jessica Zucker is a Los Angeles-based psychologist specializing in reproductive health and the author of I HAD A MISCARRIAGE: A Memoir, a Movement. She is the creator of the #IHadaMiscarriage campaign. Jessica’s second book is due out next year.

Ryan Alexander-Tanner is a Portland-based illustrator/comics artist. He collaborates with individuals and organizations to adapt specialized content into illustrated narratives that are accessible and appealing to a broad audience.