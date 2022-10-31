Mockingbird Is Investigating Parents' Reports Of Its Single-To-Double Stroller Breaking

Any new parent can tell you that the littlest members of our family are often the ones who require the most stuff. From cribs to carseats, diaper bags to special laundry detergent and a million little gadgets in between, there’s a lot caregivers come to rely on, and there are few items that get more use than your baby’s stroller, so it’s important to properly maintain it and be on the lookout for various recalls, replacement parts, and other issues that may affect the performance of their model. One popular stroller maker, Mockingbird, has issued a message in regard to its Single-to-Double Stroller after some parents have complained that their strollers have developed cracks in the side of the frame.

“We wanted to share that we’ve received reports of some isolated incidents from customers whose Single-to-Double Stroller developed cracks in the side of their frame during use, at times resulting in a break,” the company said in an email to customers and in a post on social media. “We’re taking this very seriously, and have been actively investigating to determine if there is a root cause and, if needed, find an appropriate solution.”

Mockingbird went on to say that they’ve notified the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and will work with the agency to evaluate and determine next steps.

There has not been a recall issued for Mockingbird’s Single-to-Double stroller, but the company urges vigilance.

On Sept. 15, Ealeal Ginott posted about an incident that seems to correspond with the kind of isolated incidents Mockingbird is referring to. In a public Facebook post, she shared that the stroller, which she had used for just seven months, snapped in half as she and her children were crossing a street in New York City. Her infant and toddler were in their seats, and the older child fell to the asphalt face-first. “Obviously, it could’ve ended much worse,” she wrote, and it appears neither of her children sustained serious injuries. Still, the experience was scary and, as she noted, could have been serious indeed. “I recommended this stroller to so many friends, and now I just feel terrible, because who knows what might happen,” she concluded. “It was terrifying, and I certainly don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Ginott has been in touch with more than a dozen families who shared similar experiences with their strollers, according to reporting from Consumer Reports. The outlet also shared the story of CJ Chellin, a mom of two in Brooklyn, who has experienced breakage with three Mockinbird strollers: two were issues with the frame snapping, as others have reported, while another was an issue with the wheel. “This stroller clearly needs to be taken off the market,” Chellin told Consumer Reports. “Three times isn’t me having bad luck. Two times wasn’t me having bad luck. There’s a flaw. I want them to do the right thing and recall this.”

In their message, Mockingbird wrote, “We’re committed to keeping you updated as soon as we know more,” noting that while they believe the likelihood of experiencing this issue is “extremely rare,” they urge customers to be on the lookout for visible cracks on the sides of the stroller frame. If such damage is observed, stop using the stroller and contact the company’s customer service team at support@hellomockingbird.com for further instruction.