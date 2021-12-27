Food & Drink

pink fizzy drink garnished with rosemary and thyme makes a delicious new year's mocktail
NightAndDayImages, Getty images

11 Refreshing Mocktails For New Year’s 2022

Because 2021 was enough of a headache.

by Grace Gallagher
The bright tangy citrus paired with fresh rosemary makes for a wintery way to wet your whistle. The recipe by Brooklyn Supper Club calls for fresh-squeezed orange juice, and it would make a great breakfast drink too.Brooklyn Supper
Tangy hibiscus meets sparkling mineral water for a New Year’s mocktail that feels luxe and special, pus it’s gorgeous deep red color fits the occasion. Two Red Bowls has all the tips for how to make this cocktail really sing (hint: preserved rose petals).Two Red Bowls

Tap