Meet The Romper People’s Choice Iris Award Winner!
The people have spoken! Meet this year’s most beloved parenting content creator.
Earlier this month, we asked you to nominate your favorite parenting content creator for a Romper People's Choice Iris Award, to be presented at the virtual Mom 2.0 Summit, and now, the people have spoken! The 20201 winner of the People’s Choice Iris Award went to Raising Mothers, an online literary magazine created by and for femme-identifying, women, and nonbinary POC writers who parent. We’re thrilled for this incredible team, led by founding editor Sherisa de Groot.
We’re proud to present this award, because we know how much it means to find the voices in the world who seem to speak right to you. The People’s Choice award is near and dear to us, and we raise a glass to all of the incredible finalists:
Raising Mothers: @raisingmothers (Winner!)
Grace Ferris: @coupdegracefarris
The Educated Birth: @theeducatedbirth
Epli Photography: @epliphotography
Virginia Sole Smith: Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith
Erin Jang/The Indigo Bunting: @theindigobunting
Kate Baer: @katejbaer
The Mom 2.0 Everywhere Summit is a two-day event that celebrates and helps foster and advance the digital successes, business acumen, and astonishing creativity demonstrated by leaders in the world of entrepreneurship and storytelling. The Iris Awards is an annual recognition of individual achievements, collective creativity and impactful work that honors the art of modern parenthood.
Congrats to all the 2021 Iris Awards nominees... and winners:
Entrepreneur of the Year: Lizz Porter, Pew Pew Lasercraft
Breakout of the Year: Kate Crenshaw
Philanthropic Work of the Year: Pam Frasco, Project NICU
Mom Blog of the Year: The Mom Creative by Jessica Turner
Dad Blog of the Year: No Idea What I’m Doing, Clint Edwards
Group Blog of the Year: Successful Black Parenting
Instagram of the Year: Jeannette Kaplun @jeannettekaplun
Podcast of the Year: #AmWriting with KJ Dell’Antonia, Jessica Lahey, and Sarina Bowen
Livestream of the Year: That’s Inappropriate, Meredith Masony
Author / Book of the Year: Men and Miscarriage: A Dad’s Guide to Grief, Relationship, and Healing After Loss by Aaron & MJ Gouveia
Most Entertaining Content: What Fresh Hell: Laughing in the Face of Motherhood, Amy Wilson and Margaret Ables
Most Community Engagement: Successful Black Parenting
Best Sponsored Content: Brent Almond, Designer Daddy: Parenting During A Pandemic series for the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility
Best Writing: Rebecca Woolf
Best Photography: Vanessa Mota
Best Use of Video: Juggling the Jenkins, Tiffany Jenkins
At Romper, we believe so strongly in the power of storytelling — as a means for connection, understanding, and truth telling, yes, but also as a way, to put it simply, to know that we are not alone. Parenting, with all of the joy and beauty, can sometimes be a lonely and thankless job — and this past year and a half has thrown all of that into stark relief. Sharing our stories shines light on every aspect of that job, celebrating and amplifying the highs and helping us to make sense of the lows and the losses. All of the finalists exemplify that in so many ways, through a variety of mediums.
We're thankful to our fellow storytellers, whether they make us laugh, or cry, or roll our eyes in commiseration. We know so well how much every story, every voice, matters.
