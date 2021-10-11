Meet The Romper People’s Choice Iris Award Winner!

Earlier this month, we asked you to nominate your favorite parenting content creator for a Romper People's Choice Iris Award, to be presented at the virtual Mom 2.0 Summit, and now, the people have spoken! The 20201 winner of the People’s Choice Iris Award went to Raising Mothers, an online literary magazine created by and for femme-identifying, women, and nonbinary POC writers who parent. We’re thrilled for this incredible team, led by founding editor Sherisa de Groot.

We’re proud to present this award, because we know how much it means to find the voices in the world who seem to speak right to you. The People’s Choice award is near and dear to us, and we raise a glass to all of the incredible finalists:

Raising Mothers: @raisingmothers (Winner!)

Grace Ferris: @coupdegracefarris

The Educated Birth: @theeducatedbirth

Epli Photography: @epliphotography

Virginia Sole Smith: Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith

Erin Jang/The Indigo Bunting: @theindigobunting

Kate Baer: @katejbaer

The Mom 2.0 Everywhere Summit is a two-day event that celebrates and helps foster and advance the digital successes, business acumen, and astonishing creativity demonstrated by leaders in the world of entrepreneurship and storytelling. The Iris Awards is an annual recognition of individual achievements, collective creativity and impactful work that honors the art of modern parenthood.

Congrats to all the 2021 Iris Awards nominees... and winners:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Lizz Porter, Pew Pew Lasercraft

Breakout of the Year: Kate Crenshaw

Philanthropic Work of the Year: Pam Frasco, Project NICU

Mom Blog of the Year: The Mom Creative by Jessica Turner

Dad Blog of the Year: No Idea What I’m Doing, Clint Edwards

Group Blog of the Year: Successful Black Parenting

Instagram of the Year: Jeannette Kaplun @jeannettekaplun

Podcast of the Year: #AmWriting with KJ Dell’Antonia, Jessica Lahey, and Sarina Bowen

Livestream of the Year: That’s Inappropriate, Meredith Masony

Author / Book of the Year: Men and Miscarriage: A Dad’s Guide to Grief, Relationship, and Healing After Loss by Aaron & MJ Gouveia

Most Entertaining Content: What Fresh Hell: Laughing in the Face of Motherhood, Amy Wilson and Margaret Ables

Most Community Engagement: Successful Black Parenting

Best Sponsored Content: Brent Almond, Designer Daddy: Parenting During A Pandemic series for the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility

Best Writing: Rebecca Woolf

Best Photography: Vanessa Mota

Best Use of Video: Juggling the Jenkins, Tiffany Jenkins

At Romper, we believe so strongly in the power of storytelling — as a means for connection, understanding, and truth telling, yes, but also as a way, to put it simply, to know that we are not alone. Parenting, with all of the joy and beauty, can sometimes be a lonely and thankless job — and this past year and a half has thrown all of that into stark relief. Sharing our stories shines light on every aspect of that job, celebrating and amplifying the highs and helping us to make sense of the lows and the losses. All of the finalists exemplify that in so many ways, through a variety of mediums.

We're thankful to our fellow storytellers, whether they make us laugh, or cry, or roll our eyes in commiseration. We know so well how much every story, every voice, matters.