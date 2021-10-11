Last week, we asked you to nominate your favorite parenting content creator for a Romper People's Choice Iris Award, to be presented later this week at the virtual Mom 2.0 Summit, and the people have spoken! We’re proud to be presenting this award, because we know how much it means to find the voices in the world who seem to speak right to you. We're so excited to announce the seven finalists (drum roll please!) ...

And the nominees are:

Raising Mothers: @raisingmothers

Grace Ferris: @coupdegracefarris

The Educated Birth: @theeducatedbirth

Epli Photography: @epliphotography

Virginia Sole Smith: Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith

Erin Jang/The Indigo Bunting: @theindigobunting

Kate Baer: @katejbaer

The Mom 2.0 Everywhere Summit is a two-day event that celebrates and helps foster and advance the digital successes, business acumen, and astonishing creativity demonstrated by leaders in the world of entrepreneurship and storytelling. The Iris Awards is an annual recognition of individual achievements, collective creativity and impactful work that honors the art of modern parenthood.

At Romper, we believe so strongly in the power of storytelling — as a means for connection, understanding, and truth telling, yes, but also as a way, to put it simply, to know that we are not alone. Parenting, with all of the joy and beauty, can sometimes be a lonely and thankless job — and this past year and a half has thrown all of that into stark relief. Sharing our stories shines light on every aspect of that job, celebrating and amplifying the highs and helping us to make sense of the lows and the losses. These finalists exemplify that in so many ways, through a variety of mediums.

It's super easy to vote for your top choice; just head right here and pick your favorite. Voting is open until midnight (CST) on Wednesday, October 13, and the winner will be revealed during the summit on October 14th.

We're thankful to our fellow storytellers, whether they make us laugh, or cry, or roll our eyes in commiseration. We know so well how much every story, every voice, matters.