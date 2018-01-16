Science
The 7 Most Attractive Scents, According To Science
Yes, it has been studied.
You might not think that scent has all that much of an effect on attraction or seduction, but you'd be wrong. When humans are attracted to others, it impacts all your senses including that of scent. Additionally, you've probably noticed that scents can intermingle with memories and emotions, bringing you right back to what you were feeling in that moment that your body links with that particular scent. Scent is very powerful. And some of the most attractive scents, according to science, might be surprising.
A 2017 paper published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology noted that sight, smell, and hearing are all important senses when it comes to deeming someone attractive and that, especially for women, another person's scent can be especially important. Some scents are more successful than others, however, and not all of the scents that women (or men) rank as attractive or seductive are ones that you might expect.
Every person has their own natural scents that can play a role in attraction, as well. Perfumes and colognes, for instance, mix with your natural scent, which can make a seemingly lovely fragrance smell not as great or a so-so fragrance smell intoxicating. While all scents may not smell best on you — and much of the research is done from a heterosexual perspective, meaning more research is needed — there are some that just might make you more attractive to others.
Wearing certain scents can help you feel more confident as well, making you all the more attractive.
