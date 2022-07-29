MENU
Extremely Online
Instagram| @littlemiss.wtf
Little Miss
Memes That Speak To Our Mom Souls...
It’s a Little Miss #MomLife thing...
by
Jamie Kenney
July 29, 2022
Instagram | littlemiss.wtf
The original Mr. Men & Little Miss characters by Roger Hargreaves are simple and colorful, reflecting distinct characters back to kids. They also make perfect memes. These are our favorites.
“I’m just going in for laundry detergent & a new water bottle... & surely it won’t hurt to look at the dollar spot... or the home decor section... & you know the kids could probably use some new pants & OMG is that dress only $20? Oops. I just spent $150.”
Instagram| @ilovethe00s
Tap
July 30. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.