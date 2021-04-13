Every mom out there knows that motherhood is far from easy. Yes, you love your kids more than you love yourself, and yes, you have days where you feel so proud of them that you could burst, but it’s definitely not all sunshine and rainbows. There are endless moments where you feel like you’re not doing a good job, days where you don’t know how you’ll make it until bedtime, and fights with your kids that leave you both in tears. Somehow, the below motherhood quotes manage to capture all of those feelings: the happiness, the love, the fear, the stress, the exhaustion, and the strength.

Maybe you need to remind yourself how special it is to be a mom, or you’re simply looking for a nice quote to write in a card or use as an Instagram caption. Whatever the case, these quotes about motherhood are perfect. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a brand new mom dealing with postpartum hormones and a wide awake infant, a single mom doing it all on her own, a pregnant mom-to-be anxiously awaiting her due date, or a mom who is feeling down and needs something to pick her back up again.

Check out the below quotes to remind yourself that, whatever you’re doing, you’re doing a great job at the whole mom thing. I swear!

Motherhood Quotes For New Moms

“You never know how much your parents loved you until you have a child to love.” — Jennifer Hudson

“A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.” — Unknown

“Just as there is no warning for childbirth, there is no preparation for the sight of a first child. There should be a song for women to sing at this moment or a prayer to recite. But perhaps there is none because there are no words strong enough to name the moment.” — Anita Diamant

“There are hard days in motherhood. But looking at your baby sleeping reminds you why it’s all worth it.” — Kara Ferwerda

“A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for.” — Anonymous

“I like to think of motherhood as a great big adventure. You set off on a journey, you don’t really know how to navigate things, and you don’t exactly know where you’re going or how you’re going to get there.” — Unknown

“A new baby is like the beginning of all things — wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.” — Eda J. Le Shan

“There is nothing like a newborn baby to renew your spirit and to buttress your resolve to make the world a better place.” — Virginia Kelley

“The life of a mother is the life of a child: you are two blossoms on a single branch.” —Karen Maezen Miller

“With every newborn baby, a little sun rises.” — Irmgard Erath

MMPhotography/E+/Getty Images

Motherhood Quotes For Single Moms

“Being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong.” — Meg Lowrey

“A single mom tries when things are hard. She never gives up. She believes in her family, even when things are tough. She knows that above all things... a mother’s love is more than enough.” — Denice Williams

“Being a single mother is twice the work, twice the stress, and twice the tears, but also twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride.” — Unknown

“I’m a single parent. What’s your super power?” — Unknown

“Single moms, you are a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a maid, a cook, a referee, a heroine, a provider, a defender, a protector, a true Superwoman. Wear your cape proudly.” — Mandy Hale

“What is free time? I’m a single mother. My free moments are filled with loving my little girl.” — Roma Downey

“She has to have four arms, four legs, four eyes, two hearts, and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mom.” — Mandy Hale

“There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, ears, and mind of your child, you are a SUPER MOM.” — Stephanie Precourt

“Gone are the days when you would sit and wait for your knight in shining armor. Be brave, be independent and believe that you can do it, and you can do a better job.” — Unknown

“A child’s first teacher is its mother.” — Peng Liyuan

Funny Motherhood Quotes

“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” — Tina Fey

“Mothers don’t sleep. They just worry with their eyes closed.” — Unknown

“A sleeping baby is the new happy hour.” — Unknown

“People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.” — Leo J. Burke

“I used to have functioning brain cells, but I traded them in for children.” — Unknown

“The quickest way for a parent to get a child’s attention is to sit down and look comfortable.” — Lane Olinghouse

“Did you know, when kids go to bed, you can hear yourself think again? I sound fabulous.” — Paige Kellerman

“90% of parenting is just thinking about when you can lie down again.” — Anonymous

“Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing.” — Phyllis Diller

“Silence is golden. Unless you have kids. Then silence is suspicious.” — Unknown

Sentimental Motherhood Quotes

“There’s no feeling like the feeling of holding your world in your arms.” — Unknown

“You will never look back on your life and think, ‘I spent too much time with my kids.’” — Kimberly Mceod

“If I look back at everything I’ve done in life, you’re easily the best thing I’ve ever created.” — Unknown

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” — Barbara Kingsolver

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” — Robert Browning

“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” — Gail Tsukiyama

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.” — Jessica Lange

“The best part of being a mom to me is the unconditional love. I have never felt a love as pure, a love that’s as rewarding.” — Monica Denise Brown

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” — James E. Faust

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” — Jewish Proverb

Motherhood Quotes About Pregnancy

“Whether your pregnancy was meticulously planned, medically coaxed, or happened by surprise, one thing is certain — your life will never be the same.” — Catherine Jones

“Making the decision to have a child — it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

“Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” — Carrie Fisher

“A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die.” — Mary Mason

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside, when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone.” — Unknown

“To be pregnant is to be vitally alive, thoroughly woman, and distressingly inhabited. Soul and spirit are stretched — along with body — making pregnancy a time of transition, growth, and profound beginnings.” — Unknown

“There is such a special sweetness in being able to participate in creation.” — Pamela S. Nadav

“In giving birth to our babies, we may find that we give birth to new possibilities within ourselves.” — Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn

Inspirational Motherhood Quotes