Let’s be real. Your mom has been begging your dad to get rid of that old TV box in the basement for the last five years. She really, honestly doesn’t need any more stuff. In fact, she probably doesn’t want any more stuff. She’s going to blow a fuse if one more unnecessary thing comes into her home and takes up precious — and carefully calculated — counter space. So, what’s the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for the mom who has everything? A Mother’s Day donation to an organization that helps mothers, children and families is surely the perfect gift for any mom.

Sure, it was cute when you gave her a super random gift as a kid. She dutifully wore the macaroni necklaces and put the drugstore perfume on her nightstand in honor of the 15 seconds you spent picking it out on your way to the candy aisle.

Now, though, you’re an adult. You know that Mom can buy her own stuff, thanks. She doesn’t really need anything. But you also adore her and would like to give her a little something for Mother’s Day. Something that shows you’re thinking of her, something meaningful. So, a Mother’s Day donation in her honor is the ideal meaningful gift and, bonus, it takes absolutely zero foresight. You can wake up on Mother’s Day and not realize that it’s Mother’s Day for many hours and still give mom a meaningful gift in the form of a donation to one of these very mom-friendly charities. Let Mom know you’re thinking of her and her generous heart today by tapping in to your own spirit of generosity — Mom will be so proud.

1 Every Mother Counts Every Mother Counts is a charity that’s working to improve maternal health and prevent maternal deaths, globally. As they explain, “303,000 women die around the world as a result of complications of pregnancy and childbirth, every year. 1 woman every 2 minutes.” Nearly all of these deaths are preventable, the charity asserts, with increased access to basic, equitable maternal care. A gift that could save the life of a fellow mom? How could that not be the most meaningful Mother’s Day gift she’s ever gotten? Plus, if you don’t want to go with a straight cash donation, Every Mother Counts has a ridiculously cute array of gifts to chose from that support their cause, making it extra easy to give.

2 Moms Demand Action Unfortunately, gun violence is now (newly) the leading cause of death for American children between the ages of 1 and 19. In honor of your mom — and every mother — donate to Everytown for Gun Safety (Moms Demand Action is part of Everytown) an organization that’s trying to make our country safer for innocent children and families by ending gun violence. You can make a simple cash gift, or by order a cute shirt, hat or water bottle for Mom in support of the cause.

3 Postpartum Support International SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images Particularly if you know that your mom experienced postpartum depression or anxiety, a donation in her name to Postpartum Support International (PSI) may be the perfect gift. PSI runs a 24/7 crisis line and helps people who are experiencing mental health struggles of any kind during the postpartum people connect with support groups, therapists and the like. They’re an invaluable organization, and it’ll mean a lot to Mom that you’re giving her a gift offers essential — sometimes live-saving — support to new mothers.

4 UNICEF You know UNICEF — who “UNICEF USA won't stop until every child is healthy, educated, protected and respected” — does impactful, essential work globally. Whatever your mom’s cause is, or whatever global crisis she’s most worried about right now, UNICEF is probably working to help children and families that are being affected by it. From Ukraine to Syria and beyond, UNICEF is a powerful, global force that advocates for children and you know for sure that Mom will appreciate a donation to them in her honor. You can give a recurring monthly gift if money is tight — say as little as $10 a month — that’ll amount to a bigger gift after a year. Or, shop their physical gifts if that’s more your speed.

5 National Diaper Bank Network National Diaper Bank Network Did you know that it’s estimated that 1 in 3 families struggle to buy diapers? Any parent can imagine how stressful it must be to be unable to afford this basic baby-care item. The National Diaper Bank Network works to help families in need and is a cause close to any parent’s heart.

6 The Center For Reproductive Rights Center For Reproductive Rights Make a donation in Mom’s honor to The Center for Reproductive Rights, who works to ensure the global protection of reproductive rights. The Center is both well established and highly rated on Charity Navigator. Particularly in post-Roe America, the question of abortion access has become increasingly urgent. If this issue is close to your mom’s heart, this may be the perfect way to say “Happy Mother’s Day.”

7 One Simple Wish One Simple Wish Focused entirely on granting wishes that come from kids in the foster care system, One Simple Wish is a wonderful charity to give to this Mother’s Day. Let Mom know that you helped a kid’s wish come true — what could possibly warm her heart more than that?

8 International Rescue Committee International Rescue Committee The International Rescue Committee — a 4-star charity on Charity Navigator that fights to “restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster” — has a vast array of gift options that would be so meaningful to any mom. Shop their “new mother” collection and give gifts like a safe birth to a mother in need, a healthy pregnancy, a new baby kit, or full immunization. Shop gifts by category — things like health, women & girls, or emergency relief — to easily find the perfect symbolic donation gift for your mom.

9 World Wildlife Fund Give your animal-loving mom a pet elephant, polar bear or leopard for Mother’s Day. Sure, she can’t cuddle with it, but she also doesn’t have to take it for walks (or deal with any, uh, messes.) The World Wildlife Fund offers adorable “symbolic species adoptions” that just might be the ideal Mother’s Day donation gift for a mom that adores animals.

10 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Mom has a place in her heart for all kids — it’s kind of a mom thing — and a non-profit hospital offering life-saving care to children in need at no cost to their families. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a long-established non-profit that Mom surely knows and loves — you cannot go wrong by giving a donation in her honor — and they offer many ways to give — to St. Jude.

11 March of Dimes March of Dimes Offering triple-matched donations this Mother’s Day, your gift to the March of Dimes will go extra far this year. With a broad reach and a well-established platform, a donation to the March of Dimes will support “parents throughout their pregnancies and helping to end preventable maternal health risks and death, end preterm birth and close the health equity gap for every family.” Any mom would be proud to have a donation made to that cause in her name.

12 Baby2Baby Baby2baby Providing children living below the poverty line with all the necessities, Baby2Baby is a highly-respected, well-established charity that does essential work to care for kids. Distributing everything from diapers and wipes to backpacks and clothes, Baby2Baby is a lifeline for struggling families.

For the mom who has everything, a donation to a cause she treasures is truly the best gift you could possibly give. And yes, a donation is also the ideal last-minute gift, because you can literally buy it from your phone as talk to Mom (or walk into her house) this Mother’s Day. But — like mom always reminded you — it really is the thought that counts.