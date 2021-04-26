With all that moms do for their families, it’s hard to understand why there is only one day set aside to acknowledge them each year. Since moms deserve to be celebrated every day, some of the best Mother’s Day gifts are indulgent products and services that they will love so much they’ll want to keep replenishing them. Presents like these are perfect because they make people feel a little pampered long after the holiday has passed.

If you’re in a situation where you’re shopping for a mom who seems to have everything she needs and refuses to make any formal gift requests for the holiday, consider getting her something that she will see as a little luxury. For a mom with little kids, a simple meal delivery service could completely change her life, and a stressed-out mama of teenagers might really benefit from some calming CBD products. These beloved products are bound to make it to the top of her wishlist during the next gifting season or a high priority item on her own shopping list.

So, what is a little luxury that you think the mom in your life could use right now and enjoy for years to come? If you’re feeling a little stuck, here are some ideas to help you get started.

1 Deep Moisturizing Hand Balm Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, 2.6 Ounce Aesop Available in 2.6 oz or 17 oz $30 See on Aesop With this hand cream, she can have deeply moisturized skin and cuticles at all times without having to go through the process of a manicure. Not only that, but her hands will smell absolutely wonderful thanks to the aroma the brand describes as “citrus, woody, [and] herbaceous.”

2 Monthly Flower Delivery Original Subscription Box Bouqs Several subscription options available (prices vary) $36 See on Bouqs Mother’s Day flowers are always a good idea, but you don’t have to stop there. Get her a subscription for flower delivery from Bouqs where you can choose between different size bouquets and various delivery frequencies.

3 CBD Gummies Signature Sampler CBD Gumdrops, 9-Pack Box, Standard Dosage Molly J. Available in standard and high dosage $45 See on Molly J. These CBD gummies are perfect for a mom who constantly worries, carries a lot of stress, or just needs to chill out at the end of the day. With this sampler, she will get three chewy drops in each of the brand’s most popular (for good reason) flavors: Signature Berry, Lemon Lavender, and Plum Cardamom.

4 Leggings With UPF Protection Sponsored by Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic 26" Weekender High Rise Legging Lilly Pulitzer $118 See On Lilly Pulitzer A laid-back take on everyday luxury is summer’s unofficial fashion mantra. Step out in soft, stylish leggings that look as festive as they feel in power-stretch fabric that can actually keep up. (Plus, an ultraviolet protection factor of 50+ means more fun under the sun — with less exposure.) Add in double-side pockets, and you’re ready to take on anything the day throws your way.

5 Help To A Mom In Need Spread The Love Gift Card Welcome Baby $135 See on Welcome Baby If she already has everything she could ever need, consider sending a gift to a mom in need in her honor instead. One gift card purchase from Welcome Baby supplies a new parent with all of the essentials their newborn baby will need in its first four weeks of life including diapers, wipes, diaper cream, a baby carrier, grooming kit, pajamas, onesies, socks, hats, mittens, and bath products. You’ll still have something tangible to give your mom, too, because she’ll get a gorgeous watercolor card that lets her know that a box was purchased in her name. There’s also the option to set up a reoccurring monthly donation in any denomination.

6 Environmentally Conscious, Luxurious Lipstick Nude, Naturally Lipstick in Thoughtful Kjaer Weis Available in a variety of shades $56 See on Kjaer Weis With this lipstick, you’re not only giving her a fantastic organic, hydrating formula, but you’re also giving her an environmentally friendly product because the tube can be refilled ($32). It’s available in eight gorgeous shades and will feel as good on her lips as it looks.

7 Exfoliator For Glowing Skin Goop Goop Glow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator 1.7 Ounce Sephora Available in two sizes (price varies) $125 See on Sephora She is beautiful as is, but if she enjoys a good pampering, then this exfoliant from Goop is both an act of self-care and an excellent way to rid her face of dead skin cells to show her glow.

8 Calming CBD Serum They Call Her Alfie Calming + Relaxing Pulse Point Serum Revolve $46 see on revolve This pulse point serum is great for the mom who is mindful enough to take some deep breaths when her kids are spending the day testing her limits. It’s made with CBD and hemp seed oil which can have a natural calming effect when rubbed into the skin.

9 Charm Bracelet Or Necklace 14kt Gold Diamond Initial Necklace Mateo $595 see on Mateo Gift her with a high-quality charm bracelet or necklace so you can continue to give her new charms to add to it throughout the years. Over time, she can collect all kinds of meaningful shapes and initials to honor her favorite hobbies, people, and pets.

10 Body Scrub & Moisturizer Kit Full Sample Set Skin Buttr $85 See on Skin Buttr Treat her to soft, hydrated skin with a complete body scrub kit that she can try out. This one comes with butters and scrubs in ginger lemon, strawberry coconut, and cocoa vanilla. See similar items available in stock here.

11 Book Of The Month Club Three-Month Subscription Book of the Month Various subscription options available (price varies) $49.99 See on Book of the Month If she’s an avid reader, sign her up for the Book of the Month club so she will always know there’s another adventure headed her way. For moms who love to read but never have the time to do it, consider getting an audiobook subscription so she can listen to books instead.

12 Liquid Collagen Genius Liquid Collagen Algenist $115 See on Algenist This collagen serum will add some life to her face by restoring elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines, and giving it a boost of hydration.

13 Exfoliating Foot Mask Barefoot Scientist Reboot Exfoliating Foot Peel Urban Outfitters $14 See on Urban Outfitters Getting out for a pedicure isn’t always easy for a busy mom, but she can get the same exfoliation at home with this foot mask that will peel away her dead, cracked skin and nourish the healthy skin underneath.

14 Personalized Stationery Plants Stationery Paper Source $109 See on Paper Source For the mama who has an appreciation for a handwritten note, get her some custom stationery so she can send little cards to her friends, colleagues, and little notes of appreciation to her kids’ teachers.

15 Oil Diffuser Jo Malone London 5.5-Ounce Lime Basil Mandarin Diffuser Neiman Marcus $98 See on Neiman Marcus Essential oils have the ability to make any room a little more calming, energizing, or just simply more pleasant, so a diffuser of some sort is a great gift. You can opt to get her one that allows her to swap out scents or something like this so you can buy her a replacement once the oil runs out.

16 Makeup For A Fresh Face Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection The System Pat McGrath Labs Available in more than 20 shades $124 See on Pat McGrath Labs For the mom who appreciates high-quality makeup, treat her to the basics with this kit from celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, which includes a primer, foundation, and setting powder. It’s a great option for someone who likes the minimal look and a great starter for someone who loves experimenting with their makeup.

17 Canned Wine Delivered The Nomad Monthly Membership (12 Cans) Nomadica Available in either 12 or 24 pack deliveries (price varies) $59 See on Nomadica She can enjoy a cool can of wine nearly every day with this membership that will deliver up to 24 cans of sommelier-approved, high-quality wine to her door every month. Choose from boxes of sparkling rosé, red blend, sparkling white, or pink river rosé.

18 Vitamin C Serum Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum Sephora $80 See on Sephora Skin care line Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite, and this vitamin C serum is one of the best-reviewed products in it. It’s formulated to help brighten the skin and reduce signs of aging while also providing nutrients and hydration.

19 A Luxe Eye Shadow Palette Queen Of Hearts Coloured Raine $42 See on Coloured Raine For something a little fun, gift her with a high-end eye-shadow palette like this one from Coloured Raine. It comes with 12 different colors for her to try out and experiment with, and if she finds one she loves, you can replenish the whole palette or the single color for her later.

20 Monthly Craft Box Creative Woman Kit-Of-The-Month Club Annie's Creative Woman Kit-of-the-Month Club $19.99 See on Annie's Creative Woman Kit-of-the-Month Club If she loves to craft, sign her up for a crafting subscription box like this one. Each month, she’ll get a kit with all of the supplies needed to make a fun handmade craft.

21 Hair Serum Act+Acre Cold Processed® Stem Cell Serum Urban Outfitters $85 See on Urban Outfitters She might enjoy indulging in some hair self-care with this serum that works for most hair types. Its anti-aging formula helps fight against hair thinning, dry scalp, and hair loss.

22 Soothing Bath Soak Coconut Milk Bath Soak Herbivore Botanicals $18 See on Herbivore Botanicals It doesn’t get much more relaxing than a hot bath, which is why a high-end bath soak makes for a great gift. This one is made with coconut milk, so it smells great and leaves the skin hydrated and feeling silky smooth.

23 A Signature Scent Burberry Her Blossom Eau De Toilette 3.3 Ounce Nordstrom Available in three sizes (price varies) $109 See on Nordstrom Wearing a light daily perfume will give her a signature scent (and make her feel a little fancy). If you know what she likes, go for the big bottle, but if you’re not sure, opt for a trial size for her to try and then treat her to the larger bottle later. This one from Burberry has notes of mandarin, pink peppercorn, plum blossom, peony, musk, and sandalwood that create an overall soft floral scent.

24 Self-Care Box Signature Self Care Everyday Box A Loyal Society $79.99 See on A Loyal Society Yes, self-care can come in a box. This one includes a scented candle, flower water spray, essential oil, sage wand, bath soaking salts, a premium bar of soap, two mini bottles of bath salts, and an inspirational sticker.

25 Meal Kit Delivery Weekly Meal Box Martha & Marley Spoon Various subscription options (prices vary) See on Martha & Marley Spoon Planning meals, buying all of the ingredients, and actually cooking the food is a lot of work, which is why meal kits are such a big hit with parents. Gift her with a delivery subscription, like from Martha Stewart’s brand Martha & Marley Spoon, so that she can get a break a couple of nights a week.

All of these gifts allow you the opportunity to replenish or add to them throughout the year, so you can continue giving to your mom long after Mother’s Day is over. Skip the kitchen appliance this year and opt to give your mom a little slice of luxury instead.