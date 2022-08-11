Beauty

Here's how to upgrade your 2000s-style French manicure.
10 Nail Art Accounts To Follow On Instagram

Serious nail inspo ahead.

by Grace Gallagher

@overglowedit

Melanie of @overglowedit doesn’t shy away from color. Her nail designs are fun and playful, but always impeccable, and you’ll get lost on her page which also features makeup and beauty looks and products.@overglowedit

@kewani_g

Illinois-based nail artist Kewani G. uses bright colors, neutral space, and nail art that looks like textiles to create stunning designs. To get the best of both worlds, Kewani often paints one hand with a a design and the other a coordinating solid color.@kewani_g

