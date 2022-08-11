MENU
Beauty
Shutterstock
10 Nail Art Accounts To Follow On Instagram
Serious nail inspo ahead.
by
Grace Gallagher
Aug. 11, 2022
@overglowedit
Melanie of @overglowedit doesn’t shy away from color. Her nail designs are fun and playful, but always impeccable, and you’ll get lost on her page which also features makeup and beauty looks and products.
@overglowedit
@kewani_g
Illinois-based nail artist Kewani G. uses bright colors, neutral space, and nail art that looks like textiles to create stunning designs. To get the best of both worlds, Kewani often paints one hand with a a design and the other a coordinating solid color.
@kewani_g
Tap
Aug. 11. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.