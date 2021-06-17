One of the higher-priced items new parents need is a video monitor, so when there’s a sale it’s always smart to take advantage of the lower price. Nanit’s Amazon Prime Day deals are no exception, and you don’t even have to wait until Mon, June 21 to shop because they’re already live on Amazon and on Nanit’s website. The sale runs through Tues, June 22, and includes $100 off the Nanit Pro camera as well as 20% off accessories. Basically, if you’ve been patiently waiting for an awesome deal, this is it.

The Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor has a camera that you can mount to the wall to get a clear view of your baby while it sleeps. Instead of a traditional handheld monitor, the camera’s feed can be viewed through an app on a smart device using iOS, Android, or Amazon platforms. In addition to the live video, the camera also offers two-way audio, room temperature and humidity readings, and a morning sleep recap which includes data and a time lapse video so you can see how they moved around throughout the night (this feature is included for one year). Finally, the camera also comes with a breathing band that wraps snuggly around your baby’s torso which then feeds data to the app so that you can track your baby’s breathing and get alerts if anything seems off.

If you want to keep it simple, this package comes with a camera, a wall mount, and a breathing band. It has all of the essentials you need and access to the Nanit app so you can watch your little one throughout the night and collect data on its sleeping and breathing patterns.

If you’d like a little upgrade, this pack comes with the camera, wall mount, breathing band, and app access as well as a smart sheet that will track your baby’s growth over time, and a multi-stand accessory, which is great for bringing the camera along when you travel (and can’t mount the camera to the wall).

Nanit is also offering 20% off accessories for Amazon Prime Day, which includes breathing bands, swaddles, smart sheets, pajamas, and sleep sacks. It’s nice to have a few extras of these products since they will need to be washed regularly and you don’t want to miss out on any essential sleep data.

The camera’s travel accessories are also 20% off for Prime Day, including the multi-stand and the hard travel case. The multi-stand allows you to easily set up the camera when you’re away from the wall mount at home, and the hard travel case will protect your camera when it’s tucked away into a suitcase (or, more likely, tossed into your travel tote with about a million other things you have to bring along for the baby).

With these Prime Day deals, you can get everything you need to make sure your baby is safely sleeping throughout the night at a steep discount. Seriously, you’re not going to find a better deal than this, so get in on it while you can.