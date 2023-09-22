NERF-Themed Action Parks Are Coming & Little Sisters Of Brothers Are Having PTSD

Did you feel that, too? A squishy foam dart blasted right at your eye? No, you didn’t time travel back to your childhood, NERF-themed action parks are preparing to launch — just like the ammo in your big brother’s NERF Blaster. So take a deep breath and get ready to relive those nostalgic days of NERF wars when the NERF Action Xperience opens next year.

Hasbro, the toymaker behind NERF toy guns, has partnered with Kingsmen Xperience, Inc and Bright Play, LLC to create the NERF Action Xperience. With two locations set to open in 2024 in Paramus, New Jersey and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the 29,000-square-foot action parks will be designed for families and kids of all ages. So, yes, you can host your 30th birthday party there.

The NERF Action Xperience will feature blaster battle zones, sports challenges, an obstacle course, as well as a food court and retail store, according to a press release. “For over 50 years, NERF has been committed to encouraging social active play, and we can’t think of a better way to bring this to life for our fans than opening this new NERF Action Xperience location,” Matt Proulx, vice president of location based entertainment at Hasbro,” said in a statement.

This concept art shows just how massive the NERF action parks will be when they launch in 2024. Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro

Some of us little sisters who spent much of their childhood hiding behind sofas and using throw pillows as shields during weekly NERF wars might be feeling a little anxious about this news, but the vast majority of folks are really, really pumped for these parks to open next year.

“I would gladly pwn my nephew in a blaster battle,” one excited NERF aficionado tweeted.

“Having my bachelor party at the Nerf Action Park,” another declared.

“EPIC!!!!” one person commented, while another said, “I need this…. It’s nerf or nothin.”

“My childhood dreams coming true!” one more said.

A NERF toy gun sold at Target, circa 2010. MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Come 2024, childhood dreams will be coming true, one NERF bullet to the eye at a time.