Head to these New England travel destinations for Labor Day with your family.
pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images

9 Labor Day Weekend Getaways In New England That Are Perfect For Families

Did someone say... moose tour?

by JM Farkas

freemixer/E+/Getty Images

Enjoy the great states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island! From the Atlantic coast to urban streets, there’s something fun for every member of the family.

Stockbridge, MA boasts cultural must-sees like the Norman Rockwell Museum and the world-famous outdoor music venue of Tanglewood. There’s even free lawn tickets for music-lovers under the age of 18!Paul Marotta/Getty Images Entertainment

