fizzy drink with orange slice garnish for a refreshing new year's eve cocktail
11 Really Yummy New Year’s Eve Cocktails

A flute of champagne is so last year.

by Grace Gallagher
Yes, this is gin and red wine mixed together (don’t say I didn’t warn you). The red wine gin sour from Hummingbird High not only looks absolutely gorgeous with its ombre color but it tastes just as good. Serve with a reusable gold straw for a festive touch.Hummingbird High
This mistletoe margarita just may fuel a midnight kiss. Fun and flavorful, this recipe from The Curious Plate is easy to make and feels wintery thanks to the sugared cranberries and cool mint.The Curious Plate

