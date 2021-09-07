Celebrity

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Nicole Kidman at the "Bombshell" Press Conference at the Fo...
Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman’s 10 Best Quotes On Motherhood

The mother of four has insights about loss, adoption, birth, and the emotional rollercoaster of parenting.

by Jamie Kenney

I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said, ‘Every child is given some adversity. Where you’re born. What you’re up against.’ There’s always going to be problems, and the greatest thing is that the love is enough.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

I think [motherhood is] just a journey. And the first thing is there’s no right and wrong. There’s just different children.

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap