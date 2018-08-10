10 Nail Polish Brands Safe For Kids, Including One That's Even Edible

Most kids enjoy getting a colorful mani-pedi with mom, but some polishes can seem a bit intense for those little hands. That's why the non-toxic nail polish brands that are safe for kids are so great. Both you and your kiddo can enjoy playing around with these bright and safe colors.

As recent studies have shown, some traditional nail polish formulas contain ingredients that may be harmful for your health. “Nail polish has been known to contain phthalate, toluene, and formaldehyde, all of which have been linked to health issues,” Nneka Leiba, Vice President of the Environmental Working Group (EWG)’s Healthy Living Science Program, tells Romper via email. “Toluene can affect the central nervous system and neurodevelopment; phthalates affect the proper functioning of our hormone system; and formaldehyde is a volatile chemical that evaporates into the air of salons and is known to cause cancer.” Together, these three ingredients are sometimes known as the “toxic trio.”

It's concerning news for anyone who likes a fresh coat of polish now and then. Thankfully, plenty of polish companies responded by leaving out the potentially troublesome ingredients. The three-free nail polishes, which do not contain formaldehyde, toluene, or dibutyl phthalate, used to be standard, as noted by Allure. But those definitions have since been expanded. Five-free nail polishes don't contain the above ingredients, and they are also manufactured without formaldehyde resin, and camphor, whereas the Seven-free don't contain ethyl tosylamide or xylene, either, the article further explains. In addition, you can always check how well products rate in the EWG Skin Deep database, as Leiba suggests. Basically, it's easier than ever to find nail polish that's safer for you and your family.

Read on to find out which seven-free polishes are best for your next mani-pedi session with your child.

1 Little Lady Premium Nail Polish Fairy Dust Little Lady Products $12 see on little lady products Made especially for kids and designed by a mom, Little Lady nail polish is vegan, 7-free, and cruelty-free, and it is made in the USA. The scented polishes even include a child-sized bow ring to complete the dress-up play experience. They are available in a range of classic and glittery shades with names like Lady Lilac and Mermaid Dreams. In addition, the polish dries quickly, which is a big help for kids (or adults) who do not love waiting around for nails to dry. Created by cosmetic manufacturing expert and entrepreneur Arda Tashdjian, the line of nail polish was inspired by her own children and their creative expression.

2 Airdom Kids Airdom Kids Nail Polish Set Amazon $16.99 see on amazon The Airdom Kids Nail Polish Set includes seven different colors (including one glittery shade), as well as one base and top coat. Non-toxic and water-based, this nail polish simply peels off when you are ready for a color change. “Love this! No scent at all. Dries super fast (woohoo!). Literally peels off, like a face mask. My 3yo peels hers off herself. And it’s just a fun way to get special one-on-one time with your kid,” said one reviewer. Others praised the polish’s easy cleanup. “We have a 22 month old girlie-girl who loves to paint her nails! This is great, because she gets it all over her hands, but it comes right up! It got on her clothes, and washed out. Spilled on our hardwood floors, but also wiped right up.”

3 Karma Kids Karma Kids Box Set No. 1 Karma Organic $19.99 see on karma organic Made from fruits and vegetables, Kid Licks nail polishes are totally organic and even edible. The durable polishes can last a few days on fingers and toes, but the formula can be removed with a quick swipe of alcohol. There’s no need to break out the smelly nail polish remover, which is handy.

4 Piggy Paint Polish In Sea-quin Piggy Paint $7.99 see on piggy paint When you’re thinking about safe and kid-friendly polishes, Piggy Paint immediately comes to mind. Their water-based formula is almost odorless, non-toxic, and even safe for use during pregnancy. Plus, it dries to a hard finish that will withstand a few days of playing. Kids and moms alike love the bright colors with kicky names. Glitter Bug, Eat Your Peace, and Wild Child are just a few of the fun colors available. This shade, Sea-quin, is a matte pastel turquoise that will make a beautiful pedi on even the tiniest of toes. In fact, it is the perfect color for any kid who wants to be a mermaid (AKA basically all kids).

5 Suncoat Girl Polish In Disco Ball Suncoat $10.49 see on suncoat If you enjoyed playing around with peel-off nail polish as a child, then give your kid the same sort of experience. The Suncoatgirl water-based peel off nail polish for kids ($10) is both eco-friendly and odor-free. The polish is durable enough to last through hand-washings and showers, but it will peel right off when it’s time for a change. And honestly, the peeling process is part of the fun with this polish. With shades named Baby Frog, Sunflower, and Girl Power, it’s an appealing brand for any kid, and this polish is safe to use on anyone over the age of three.

6 Kid Licks Polish in Teal Green Kid Licks $12.99 see on kid licks Made from fruits and vegetables, Kid Licks nail polishes are totally organic and even edible. The durable polishes can last a few days on fingers and toes, but the formula can be removed with a quick swipe of alcohol. There’s no need to break out the smelly nail polish remover, which is handy. The polishes are non-GMO and cruelty free, and part of the edible ingredients are a confectioner’s glaze. (This is what many candy companies use to form a shiny finish on their goodies.) So they’re totally safe to use on your kid, even those who are still in the finger-foods-only stage.

7 Keeki Polish in Grasshopper Pie Keeki $11.99 see on keeki Free from phthalates, formaldehyde, and toluene, Keeki nail polish is 100 percent biodegradable and non-toxic. Also, it does not have the regular nail polish smell, and the formula is not damaging to the nails themselves. This polish is also vegan, biodegradable, cruelty-free, and organic. With delicious names such as Dragon Fruit, Blue Slushie, and Glazed Donut, they will make your home manicure sessions super sweet. Plus, the polish is available in a whole range of colors, from super-bright to subtle, including some gorgeous shimmery shades. Lastly, you can remove the polish with Keeki’s nail polish remover that is free from acetone.

8 côte Polish in No. 1 Côte $18 see on côte Offering cruelty-free, vegan polishes made without the major toxins sometimes found in other formulations, côte is a pretty premium polish. Their giant range of creamy, glittery, and even neon shades would make any polish collector drool. Why not start out with a travel-sized version featuring one of their most popular coral shades? Reviews for it are overwhelmingly positive. “This is such a beautiful, rich color. It goes on well and lasts for a long time. Cote is the only nail polish I buy now,” said one reviewer. “This polish has great color, perfect coverage, and I feel good using it. What I put on and in my body is very important to me. I’m happy there are great quality healthy alternatives out there,” another reviewer noted.

9 Honeybee Gardens Polish in Raspberry Sorbet Honeybee Gardens $12.99 see on honeybee gardens Another great water-based formula, the Honeybee Gardens nail enamel even removes easily with a little rubbing alcohol. You and your little one can skip that whole acetone bit when it's time for the polish to come off. The polish is odorless, kid-safe, and pregnancy-safe. Plus, they come in a gorgeous array of shades with names like Sweater Weather, Hippie Chick, and Surf's Up. “Excellent product, especially for people who are sensitive to the chemicals in conventional nail polish. Beautiful colors that last (if you swim or take long baths, it might peel off, but otherwise it lasts). If you prefer not to use nail polish remover, it can be peeled off after soaking for a few minutes. I trusted this product when my daughter was a toddler and I’ve been using it myself since then,” said one reviewer.

10 ella + mila Polish in Sugar Puff ella + mila $10.50 see on ella + mila This nail polish features a cute elephant logo on the bottle, so it's already perfect. But the chip resistant formula is "7-free" and also vegan, as well as certified by PETA. Try out these adorable shades for some safe and pretty mani-pedis for moms and kids. There are plenty of different shades to choose from, and reviewers seemed particularly pleased with the color Sugar Puff. “I love this color. I’m a sucker for light pinks but can never seem to find one opaque enough to wear until I found this one!! So delicate and fresh. I love it!” said one reviewer.

When it’s time to give your kid a fresh mani-pedi, these nontoxic nail polish brands that are safe for kids are definitely worth your time.

Experts:

Nneka Leiba, Vice President of the Environmental Working Group (EWG)’s Healthy Living Science Program