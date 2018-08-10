10 Nail Polish Brands Safe For Kids, Including One That's Even Edible

Most kids enjoy getting a colorful mani-pedi with mom, but some polishes can seem a bit intense for those little hands. That's why the non-toxic nail polish brands that are safe for kids are so great. Both you and your kiddo can enjoy playing around with these bright and safe colors.
As recent studies have shown, some traditional nail polish formulas contain ingredients that may be harmful for your health. “Nail polish has been known to contain phthalate, toluene, and formaldehyde, all of which have been linked to health issues,” Nneka Leiba, Vice President of the Environmental Working Group (EWG)’s Healthy Living Science Program, tells Romper via email. “Toluene can affect the central nervous system and neurodevelopment; phthalates affect the proper functioning of our hormone system; and formaldehyde is a volatile chemical that evaporates into the air of salons and is known to cause cancer.” Together, these three ingredients are sometimes known as the “toxic trio.”
It's concerning news for anyone who likes a fresh coat of polish now and then. Thankfully, plenty of polish companies responded by leaving out the potentially troublesome ingredients. The three-free nail polishes, which do not contain formaldehyde, toluene, or dibutyl phthalate, used to be standard, as noted by Allure. But those definitions have since been expanded. Five-free nail polishes don't contain the above ingredients, and they are also manufactured without formaldehyde resin, and camphor, whereas the Seven-free don't contain ethyl tosylamide or xylene, either, the article further explains. In addition, you can always check how well products rate in the EWG Skin Deep database, as Leiba suggests. Basically, it's easier than ever to find nail polish that's safer for you and your family.
Read on to find out which seven-free polishes are best for your next mani-pedi session with your child.
When it’s time to give your kid a fresh mani-pedi, these nontoxic nail polish brands that are safe for kids are definitely worth your time.