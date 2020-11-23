In a recent interview with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, former President Barack Obama admitted his daughter Sasha scared him for one very specific reason: her ability to mimic his wife Michelle. Obama joked that his 19-year-old daughter had learned to employ her mother's same fierce look and attitude, leaving him quaking in his boots.

"Your wife, Michelle, told me that you are afraid of Sasha," Kimmel asked the former president in a virtual interview late last week. "Is that true?"

"Yes," Obama responded. "And the reason is because Sasha is a mini Michelle, and I'm afraid of Michelle, and Sasha, having seen that, basically has the same look and the same attitude."

But while Sasha may take after her mom, Obama isn't entirely alone. He told Kimmel that his eldest daughter, 22-year-old Malia, shared some of his traits. "Malia is more like me temperamentally," he said. "We call ourselves 'the long faces' because her face is more shaped like mine. 'The round faces' are Michelle and Sasha."

Having revealed the two tribes within his family, Obama went on to describe how they differed. "The round faces are a fiercer tribe," the former president explained. "We're like the vegetarians — the gatherers — and they're the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them."

Obama released his latest memoir, A Promised Land, last week and has been busy promoting it since. The book is expected to be the first of two volumes in which Obama details his eight-year presidency, including the toll his job had on his marriage and family.

But while the Associated Press reported first-day sales of Obama's memoir had put the book on track to become the best-selling presidential memoir in modern-day history, it seems there are at least two people who aren't eager to pick up a copy. "You are never a prophet in your own land," Obama joked when asked by Kimmel if Malia or Sasha had read the book. "There attitude is, 'we've got better things to do than to read your boring rants and raves.' They promise at some point they will."

According to Obama, it took his daughters something like 10 years to read his first book, Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance, which was first published in 1995. "I suspect by the time they are 30, they will have read [A Promised Land]," the former president joked.

While Obama has been refreshingly candid about the challenges of balancing a demanding career with parenthood and how often he ends up the brunt of jokes in his house, he's credited Malia and Sasha with pushing him to be a better president. "I was able to make sure that I was having dinner with them every night," he told Kimmel. "It takes your mind off things a little bit and it helped ground me. I actually think I was a better president because of that constant reminder of what's the point of all this other than making sure you're leaving a better world for your kids."