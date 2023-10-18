15 Orange Nail Art Designs That Are Actually Really Cute

Are you having a hard time coming up with ways to be festive this Halloween that don’t include an elaborate costume? Or maybe you’re one to fully embrace every holiday with a bold and fun nail art design to embrace the colors and motifs of the season. There’s plenty of ideas out there for any type of nail — long, short, press-ons, etcetera — that can help you come into your autumnal mood. For Halloween specifically, it’s all about the orange and black combo, and these orange nail designs are festive and actually cute.

What some people forget though, is that you don’t have to paint all your nail beds orange from tip to cuticle to make them look festive for Halloween, nor does it need to be any particular shade of orange. In most cases, just a dose of it will do, and you can use whichever orange suits your fancy.

Whether you prefer to do your own nails at home, or you like to see a technician at a salon, any of these ideas can be achieved. Some might be a challenge for anyone who is not a professional, but there’s shortcuts that can be taken with all of the designs — like using stickers instead of hand drawing designs on your nails. So, it’s really not unattainable to have fun with these ideas, even if they seem a little intimidating.

2 Flying Ghosts View on Instagram These bright orange nails by @beautyspace_charlotte have some sneaky ghosts on them. It’s subtle, but so cute. This orange color polish is a close match to the orange base that this designer used. The ghosts may seem difficult to do on yourself, but this liner brush should make it easier.

3 The Cutest Bats & Ghosts You’ll Ever See Shutterstock Stickers really make this nail design achievable, adn if you don’t have the steadiest hand, you can decorate a pair of press-on almond nails first and then apply them to your own nail beds.

4 Festive Chrome Nails View on Instagram This orange nail design is so different from the rest. Not only are they festive, but @nailartbysophia added an eye-catching feature of a multicolor chrome layer on top, which you can do yourself with a thin layer of this Sally Hansen polish in the option “multicolor.”

5 Hippie Ghosts View on Instagram These hippie-ish nails by @nailsby.alejandra are bright in a way that summer nails usually are, but they’re also Halloween focused so they really work for this season. The same liner brush could be used to draw the ghosts and the lines on the accent finger, and these dotting pens could be used to make the ghosts’ eyes and the flowers they’re holding.

6 Lovable Ghouls @DangTra80269796 on Twitter For these nails by Twitter user @DangTra80269796, you’ll want to start out with these nail tips. You can paint them before or after you press them into place. This shade by Sally Hansen would be perfect for the orange parts, and the rest can be done with any black and white polishes you have lying around.

7 A Funky Take on Spooky View on Instagram There’s something different happening on each of these nail beds by @spellbound.nails, which makes them so fun. Painting those tiny designs can be difficult, but no worries — you can press these stickers on instead if you want.

8 Spooky Mickey Mouse View on Instagram These Halloween nails by @rochanails are basically just French tips, but with a design over them to add some flare. These extra long clear acrylic nails would be great for these designs, which you can pull off with these pens as well. If it’s too out of your comfort zone, but you want Mickey on your nails, these stickers are great.

9 Autumn Leaves View on Instagram Don’t let these nails by @rochanails fool you — they can definitely be done at home. They’re a bit different than the others, though, because you’ll need these confetti leaves, which you can seal onto the nails with clear, sealing polish.

11 Jack O’Nails These ones from @vernisrange on Twitter are a little bit more simple, but just as adorable. You can draw Jack O’Lantern faces on all of your nails, or just some, depending on your preference and how much time you have. These thin black nail pens should help you draw the little faces and avoid making them too big.

12 Clear to Orange Ombré View on Instagram These orange gradient nails by @spellbound.nails highlights the designs but brings in the orange and black color scheme of the holiday. Use these ombré sponges and these stickers to do this at home.

13 Fall Meets Glitter Shutterstock These clear acrylic press ons will be a great help for this nail look. Two of them should have a base coat of white with gold glitter nail polish toward the cuticles, and the other two should have a light shade of sparkly orange and a darker shade.

14 Scarecrow French Tips These French nails by @agrlndhrnalbrsh on Twitter are creepy looking, with orange tips instead of white and scarecrow style stitching right under them. These fine point markers should help to create the detailed lines on these almond-shaped nails.

15 Sparkles and Leaves Shutterstock This look really requires you to pack on the sparkles to at least two of the nails, which this dip powder set could help with. It also has all of the other colors needed for the set, so it’s perfect. After that, all you need is a gold leaf nail sticker.

Whether you decide to go for a spooky nail design or something more cute and subtle, your hands will look so festive this Halloween with one of these cute orange nail designs.