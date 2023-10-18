15 Orange Nail Art Designs That Are Actually Really Cute

Are you having a hard time coming up with ways to be festive this Halloween that don’t include an elaborate costume? Or maybe you’re one to fully embrace every holiday with a bold and fun nail art design to embrace the colors and motifs of the season. There’s plenty of ideas out there for any type of nail — long, short, press-ons, etcetera — that can help you come into your autumnal mood. For Halloween specifically, it’s all about the orange and black combo, and these orange nail designs are festive and actually cute.
What some people forget though, is that you don’t have to paint all your nail beds orange from tip to cuticle to make them look festive for Halloween, nor does it need to be any particular shade of orange. In most cases, just a dose of it will do, and you can use whichever orange suits your fancy.
Whether you prefer to do your own nails at home, or you like to see a technician at a salon, any of these ideas can be achieved. Some might be a challenge for anyone who is not a professional, but there’s shortcuts that can be taken with all of the designs — like using stickers instead of hand drawing designs on your nails. So, it’s really not unattainable to have fun with these ideas, even if they seem a little intimidating.
Whether you decide to go for a spooky nail design or something more cute and subtle, your hands will look so festive this Halloween with one of these cute orange nail designs.