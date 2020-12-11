Score Coats, Boots, & More For 50% Off At Osh Kosh B'Gosh

Keeping fast-growing kids stocked with a winter wardrobe can be challenging. The parka that fit fine last season is guaranteed to be a little too small this year. That's why an OshKosh B’Gosh sale offering 50% off everything is pretty exciting. It's a great chance to stock up on winter essentials for your kiddo, and maybe round out their haul of holiday gifts at the same time. Hey, you can never have too many pairs of mittens this time of year.

With their “Hello to The Holidays” sale, OshKosh B’Gosh is offering a big 50 to 60% off the entire site, and the sale runs until December 17. Coats, vests, snow suits, and basically everything else your kid needs to brave the winter months is at least half off. If your kiddo needs a new winter coat, for instance, it's the perfect time to snap one up for less. (And yes, the brand's famous striped overalls are discounted, too.) As a nice bonus, shipping is free for orders over $35. Parent company Carter's is also serving up a holiday sale with up to 50% off the entire site through December 17. Their super-cute ponchos and winter hats with little animal ears (!) would make a great gift for any kid, too. Whether you're rounding out your own kid's winter wardrobe or shopping for some final holiday presents, the sales at OshKosh B’Gosh and Carter's are well worth checking out.

