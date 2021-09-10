Justin Bieber Would Totally Dress His Kid From The Kith x OshKosh Collab

If you grew up wearing OshKosh B’Gosh, get ready to see the iconic label in a brand new light. OshKosh and celeb-fave lifestyle brand Kith have collaborated on a 28-piece capsule collection for little ones that’s designed to appeal to both your sense of nostalgia and your need for fashion-forward kid’s clothes.

What to expect from Osh Kosh x Kith? Modern versions of favorites from the 126-year-old brand, like overalls, chore jackets, workwear pants, hats, and more, updated with contemporary silhouettes. Denim is a major player, in a gorgeous dark vintage wash and an on-trend sun faded light wash. (And if you can’t choose between light and dark, go with the “mixed media” overalls, $85.) Another super trendy and ridiculously adorable item is the workman’s suit in canvas, available for babies ($95) or kids ($135). And since it’s a fall line, there are plenty of pieces to help your little one stay cozy, from a denim chore jacket ($120) to an adorable indigo varsity jacket ($160) to graphic hoodies, crewnecks and more, including hats in that iconic hickory stripe. Whether it’s nostalgia that draws you to Osh Kosh x Kith or a passion for Kith’s aesthetic, there’s no question you’ll be getting utilitarian children’s fashion at its absolute best.

These ensembles would be too cool for school if they weren’t actually perfect for school:

Nostalgic or not, there’s no way we looked this fashion-forward when we were kids:

And no worries if you’re not quite ready for school yet... babies can get in on the fun, too.

The collection is now available online and at all Kith stores. Don’t wait too long to shop, because it’s going fast!