One of the best times of year to stock up on pricey baby essentials is on Black Friday because those deals usually cannot be beat. That's definitely the case with this year's Owlet Black Friday sale, because they're offering some serious savings on their monitoring systems. So if this is a must-have item on your list, you should jump on this deal for sure.

Owlet's Black Friday deal is running from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30 and includes their two different monitoring products: the camera and the Smart Sock. The camera is a high-quality nursery monitor which you can watch on your phone or tablet. The Smart Sock is a little device that attaches to your baby's foot and monitors their heart rate and oxygen level, notifying parents if either one is concerning. This system allows parents a little peace of mind, and maybe even some quality sleep, knowing they'll be alerted if something isn't right with their baby.

During the Black Friday sale, you can get the Owlet Cam for $99, saving you $50 from the original $149 price tag. The Smart Sock will be discounted by $75 down to $224. If you can't decide which one to get, you can opt for the bundle which will be marked down to $324 from $399.

Remember, the sale runs from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, and you can order everything from their website. All you need to do is sit back, put your (possibly swollen) feet up, and click add to cart (no standing in lawn before sunrise necessary).