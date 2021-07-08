Home

cozy outdoor seating area surrounded by potted lemon trees
Joe Schmelzer, Getty images

16 Beautiful Patios You’ll Never Want To Leave

You don’t need a ton of space to create an inviting outdoor oasis.

by Grace Gallagher
The vibrant blue outdoor umbrella in this simple yet breathtaking backyard patio is no match for the breathtaking sky on the clearest days. Lisa Romerein, Getty images
Imagine sprinkling fresh thyme or parsley on your lunch from this gorgeous Italian patio garden. Even a small slice of space can make for an inviting patio, especially with the addition of classic wrought iron furniture.Rosmarie Wirz/Moment, Getty Images

