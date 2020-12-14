When things are chaotic, one of the best ways to tune everything out is by working on a jigsaw puzzle. It's not only grown-ups who get lost in puzzles, either — kids enjoy them just as much, which means everyone in the family will really enjoy the new Minted puzzles. Because the only thing better than working on a puzzle, is working on a puzzle you personally designed.

Minted's new puzzles are available now, and are a great stocking stuffer for the holiday season. There are several designs to choose from, whether you want to personalize it or just want to put together a piece of art, all of which measure 10" x 14" and cost $42.

If you're thinking $42 is a steep price for a puzzle, you're probably underestimating their quality and how much control you have in the creation process. You can decide if you want your design cut into 12, 60, or 252 pieces and they come in a patterned muslin bag (to ensure you don't lose a piece), which is then packed into an equally gorgeous hinged box that featured gold foil detailing. Seriously, this isn't your average puzzle.

There are a variety of design options to choose from, like a personalized photo collage in the shape of a heart, an abstract floral design, or your kid's face placed on the body of a cartoon astronaut. No matter which one you choose, the pieces will come together to create a high-quality puzzle with a matte finish.

You can shop Minted's new puzzles online, and if you're hoping to receive them by Dec. 24, you have up until Dec. 17 with different shipping options to make sure the item is personalized and mailed off in time for holiday celebrations.