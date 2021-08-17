Pete & Chasten Buttigieg Announce They’ve Become Parents

On Tuesday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that he and husband Chasten became parents via adoption. “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” he tweeted.

“The process isn’t done yet,” he added, “and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

For his part, Chasten retweeted his husband’s announcement simply adding “Some news!”

In a Washington Post profile earlier this summer, Chasten shared that he and the former Democratic presidential candidate had been trying to expand their family by adoption. They’d even been contacted by a potential birth mother in labor, but the unnamed woman changed her mind just a few hours later. “It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” he said of the disappointment. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”

But the couple, who have been together since 2015 and married since 2018, kept hope alive. And while the adoption is still in the process of being formalized, and details about their new baby are scant, Tuesday’s announcement seems to indicate that their dream of fatherhood has become a reality.

In July’s WaPo profile, Chasten mused about what life with a little one would be like: vacations to Michigan, fishing, visiting grandparents. He imagined telling his child, according to the paper, “We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you.”

It wasn’t until 1997 that New Jersey became the first state to recognize joint adoption by same sex and unmarried couples. Since then, adoption by LGBTQ+ couples has become increasingly commonplace, and yet the Buttigieg family will be a first in its own right: Pete is the first openly gay cabinet member in the history of the United States, making his new family similarly historic.