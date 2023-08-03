This Popular Digital Video Baby Monitor Has Been Recalled Due To A Burn Hazard

Nearly 13,000 digital video baby monitors have been recalled due to a burn hazard. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Aug. 3 that Philips has voluntarily recalled specific models of its digital video baby monitor after receiving reports that the product overheated while plugged into an electrical outlet.

The company has received over 20 reports of the Philips Avent video baby monitors overheating in Europe, seven of which included minor injuries. In the United States, however, no incidents or injuries involving the baby monitor have been reported so far. Still, the company is voluntarily recalling the monitors “as a precaution.”

“There is a low risk that the battery in the parent unit may overheat while plugged into the electrical outlet,” the company said in a recall notice.

The Philips Avent video baby monitor include two parts: the baby unit (camera) and the parent unit (monitor.) The recalled baby monitors were manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019 and were sold online at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, and directly from the company’s website, ranging in price from $120 to $200. The recall involves 12,850 baby monitors and only two model numbers: SCD630 and SCD843.

You can find the model number and production date, which is in day-month-year format, on the bottom of the monitor. The monitor has a 3.5-inch color screen.

U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION Info 1 /2

If you have one of the recalled baby monitors, the CPSC says to stop using it immediately and unplug it from the electrical outlet to avoid the risk of it overheating while charging the lithium-ion batteries. For those affected, Philips is offering free replacements. You can register for a replacement here.

Philips’ other baby monitors are not affected by the recall because they use of a different type of battery. “If your product is not affected, you do not need to take any further action. We want to reassure you that the product you have at hand is safe to use and is not impacted by the replacement action. All the other baby monitors make use of a different type of battery,” Philips said. “We thank you in advance for your attention and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”