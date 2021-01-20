Politics

PhotoQuest/Archive Photos/Getty Images

A Look Back At First Families On Inauguration Day Over The Years

The smiles, the children, the fashions!

by Morgan Brinlee
After being sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump walks in his inauguration parade with his wife Melania and his youngest son Barron. Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images
President Barack Obama is sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2009, while his family — wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia — stands nearby.CHUCK KENNEDY/AFP/Getty Images

