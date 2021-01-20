MENU
A Look Back At First Families On Inauguration Day Over The Years
The smiles, the children, the fashions!
by
Morgan Brinlee
Jan. 20, 2021
After being sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump walks in his inauguration parade with his wife Melania and his youngest son Barron.
Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images
President Barack Obama is sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2009, while his family — wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia — stands nearby.
CHUCK KENNEDY/AFP/Getty Images
