Pottery Barn Kids hits a sweet spot by way of offering goodies for kids, like snuggly stuffies and even pajamas, alongside sophisticated decor for bedrooms and playrooms. So as the store has kicked off its Pottery Barn Kids Black Friday sales, you may want to check out the chic inventory that’s already reduced by up to 50%.

When it comes to shopping the Pottery Barn Kids Black Friday deals, you really can’t go wrong by scanning the (brick-and-mortar or virtual) aisles now. Some helpful advice might be to target two categories first: Holiday decor might logically sell out the fastest, as many people are shopping for decorations early this year. So preview their mantle stockings (which you can personalize) and advent calendars, many of which are reduced by 30%. Some seasonal bedding, in snuggly fibers and festive prints, is also being temporarily reduced by up to 40% for a limited time.

And if you’re traveling for the holidays with your family, you definitely want to check out Pottery Barn Kids’ signature customizable backpacks and suitcases, which are also up to 50% off their typical prices. And there’s no need to feel overwhelmed by the idea of shopping early. Here you can pick from a selection of the best finds, including the cutest kid gifts (those little armchairs last forever), timeless nursery furniture, and the most festive holiday decor that you can buy now at a steep discount.

Old Fashioned Holiday Stockings Natural Fair Isle Christmas Stocking Collection Pottery Barn Kids $26.99 $39.50 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS To many, Black Friday shopping marks the official kick-off to the holiday season. And what better item to shop for than a Christmas stocking full of retro charm. This 27-inch sock comes in a variety of prints, featuring mid-century style trucks, snow people, teddy bears, reindeer, or Santa Claus. You can customize the cuffs of these stockings with your family names for $12.50 each, and there are nine fonts from which you can choose. Consider mixing and matching the different prints and colors (like grays and reds) for a harmonious mantle set. The stocking knit is made of mostly wool with polyester, and needs an air-dry finish.

Annual Family Advent Calendar Tree Shaped Advent Calendar Pottery Barn Kids $54.99 $79 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS They’ll always be a special place in the hearts of many for those chocolate-filled windows inside a disposable advent calendar. But there’s also indisputable charm (not to mention sustainability) to a reusable cloth advent calendar, like this felt tree design from Pottery Barn Kids. At 64 inches high it’ll be a standout hung on your wall or door. The 25 little ornament-shaped pockets can hold little goodies for your kiddos as they eagerly count down the December days until Christmas. As if this sale item could get any sweeter, you can also have it personalized for an additional $12.50. For your own family, or to give as a gift to another, it’s a deal worth an early shop.

Personalized Rocking Animal Elephant Critter Nursery Rocker Pottery Barn Kids $134.99 $169 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Quite possibly the sweetest superfluous touch you can add to any nursery, the soft rocking animal is made even more adorable here with Pottery Barn’s personalization option. You can carve out your kid’s name on the rubber wood rockers for an additional $12.50. The polyester elephant here is a best-seller, but they have many animals to choose from, all at a current 20% off price. For example, there’s an adorable taupe lion with soft fur mane, a lamb, puppy, tall-eared rabbit, and even unicorns. The current sale prices can range from about $118 to $158, depending on your selected stuffy.

Nursery Room Rocker Phoenix Convertible Rocking Chair, Gray Pottery Barn Kids $799 $899 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS If you’re expecting a baby or have a little one, you’re likely spending a lot of time in that baby’s bedroom. So a comfortable rocking chair for the nursery is a definite must-consider. For many a new parent, it makes the midnight rockings and feedings a lot more bearable. And this sturdy option, which comes in a variety of colored fabrics, provides firm yet roomy support. It’s even available with an optional ottoman for reclining. At 100 dollars off its typical price, this piece (made of wool and hardwood) is worth testing if you’re thinking about investing in nursery room furniture.

Cottage-Style Dollhouse White Cottage Dollhouse Pottery Barn Kids $79 $99 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS The modern look of this best-selling Pottery Barn Dollhouse will be a compliment to your decor. Kids will also likely find it super fun to play with, thanks to the fact that it’s open on one side. The open back reveals two lower rooms and one slanted-roof attic space, in which you can stage furniture and play people (which are sold separately). The wood construction, great for assisting with imaginary play, has a small open front porch and is created to fit dolls that measure just over 4 inches tall. On the whole, the home stands 16.5 inches high, and 25 inches wide. And the piece weights just over 18 pounds.

Grocery Shopping Set Mini Grocery Basket Set Pottery Barn Kids $23 $29 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS If you have kids in your life, you’ve likely already discovered that play food is a thing. There are wood varieties, felt foods, plastic foods and boxes of realistic looking pre-packaged foods. Kids can spend hours playing grocery store, packing up the food, creating imaginary meals like Cookie Soup, and checking out with plastic credit cards at the beeping cash register. That’s why, if you’re looking to score a cool food gift at a sale price, this little grocery basket set is a real winner. It comes with felt veggies, realistic metal shopping basket, and cardboard boxes of treats and milk.

Porcelain Tea Set Porcelain Disney Frozen Tea Set Pottery Barn Kids $63 $79 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Tea time is a fun pastime for many kids (especially if you let them play with a little water in the teacups). And for Disney Frozen fans, this real porcelain set will be absolutely thrilling. Not only can they hear a grown-up tink sound when they toast and say “Cheers!” but the little cups are hand-painted with images of Frozen sisters Anna, Elsa, and their snowman buddy Olaf. Complete with starry tea pot, the food-safe set is recommended for those over 8 years old. But kids of all ages might love to sip or even display this gorgeous set for all to see.

Wooden Toy Cash Register Wooden Cash Register Pottery Barn Kids $55 $69 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS This toy is new to Pottery Barn Kids and might just be destined for best-seller status given all of its impressive and realistic details. It has a scanner, people. Beep, beep! It also comes with a receipt roll of paper, and a change drawer that opens and closes. There’s also a credit card and 10 coins, so all together the play set can help kids count, add, and realize the logistics of shopping. It’s a pretty fun way to have a math lesson, no? And from a visual standpoint, the wood construction is pretty modern and chic. The toy is recommended for kiddos age 3 and up.

Lifesize Toy Dollhouse Woodbury Götz Dollhouse Pottery Barn Kids $399 $499 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS What takes a dollhouse over the top? A water slide helps, as well as a symphony of realistic ding-dongs, beep-beeps and various other bells and whistles. But if you ask kids, many of them will say that size of the house matters — as in, life size. This house stands at an impressive 67 inches tall. It’s also currently $100 less than its usual price, so if you’ve been thinking of making a purchase like this, check out Pottery Barn Kid’s Woodbury Götz hand-painted design. The open back features three wide rooms (10 inches deep) in which to engage in imaginary play with dolls, and set up furniture (all sold separately).

Soft Baby Doll Jaylen Modern Eco Soft Doll Pottery Barn Kids $31 $39 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS This sweet Eco Soft Doll has all the details to make it indispensable to a baby or toddler. The soft organic-cotton jersey construction, embroidery detailing on the face, and polyester fill make for a truly dreamy, squeezable buddy. At 16 inches high, the doll can be toted around and interacted with for fun imaginary playtime. Toddlers may also find it makes for a cozy sleeping companion (just check with a pediatrician first to make sure the child is old enough to sleep with a stuffy, which might be after they turn 1 year old). And as a baby shower gift, it’ll always be a winner.

Glow-In-The-Dark Pajamas Glow-In-The-Dark Marvel Heroes Pajama Set Pottery Barn Kids $34 $46 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Other than, say, the invention of the race-car bed, glow-in-the-dark pajamas are pretty much the coolest thing to happen to a kid’s bedtime routine. This Pottery Barn Kids set is covered in cool Marvel superheroes, like Iron Man, Black Panther, The Hulk, and Thor. And the pieces actually light up when the lights go down (the effect can last for around three to five hours, as per the Pottery Barn Kids website, and may grow less strong over time and repeat wear). Available in sizes ranging from 2T to 10, the cotton shirt and elastic-waist pants (with ribbed wrist and ankle cuffs) are machine washable and totally giftable.

Kids Thanksgiving Mickey Mouse Pajamas Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Organic Pajama Set Pottery Barn Kids $27 $46 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Just in time to celebrate the long Thanksgiving weekend, these warm, festive pajamas are perfect for littles ones to wear while lounging, snoozing, and snacking. You can find sizes to fit 2-year-olds and kids on up to size 10. The fitted set, with tapered ankle and wrist cuffs, is made of organic cotton and is washer-dryer ready. And if you and your kiddos love all things Mickey Mouse, definitely check out Pottery Barn Kids’ selection of Disney Mickey Mouse holiday items (many of which are included in their Black Friday sales); you’ll find bedding, dishes, clothes, and toys from the 93-year-old mouse.

Disney Cookie Plate Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Plates Pottery Barn Kids $5.99 $9.50 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Here’s a fun tradition to think about starting with your family: If you celebrate Christmas, why not designate a special plate on which to leave out cookies for Santa Claus each year? This print features Mickey and Minnie Mouse decorating a tree, but there are three other design options showing the characters delivering gifts, ice skating together, and making a snow person. Each plate is currently on sale, as are Disney character bowls, dividing plates, and even Disney character drinking glasses that would be just perfect for holding a chilled glass of milk for St. Nick. Ho, ho, how sweet is that?

Neon Mickey Mouse Light Disney Mickey Mouse Neon Light Pottery Barn Kids $90 $149 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS To add a really cool element to your kid’s room, this Mickey Mouse Neon Light stands at around 30 inches wide and just over 25 inches high. It has a translucent cord, so you can hang it high and let it brighten the room with its LED powers. The tubing emits a warm, rather than cold or cool blue-hued glow. And outside of a child’s room, it would look whimsical in a playroom or finished basement. Available for under $100 now, best order soon if you want the best shot at being able to mount it on your wall by Thanksgiving weekend.

Cozy Kids Sleeping Bag Shaggy Teddy Bear Sleeping Bag Pottery Barn Kids $89 $119 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS If you’re planning on traveling this holiday weekend, best be prepared for any sleeping situations and pack a sleeping bag for your kiddos. That option is made all the more enticing when you figure this is the sleeping back you’ll be packing. It has a teddy bear head for a pillow, and adorable paws and tail up the cute factor. Inside has cotton percale lining, and polyester batting filling. It stretches to 71 inches in length and is 29 inches wide. The machine-washable design can also be rolled and strapped up for easy transport. If you want it monogramed, the personalization will cost you extra money ($12.50) and time to create.

Kids Personalized Backpack Mackenzie Aqua Disney Princess Backpack, Small Pottery Barn Kids $28.99 $49.50 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Pottery Barn Kids has become known for its charming kid-friendly selection of backpacks, wheeled suitcases and totes. So when those personalized options go on sale for Black Friday, you can imagine the anticipated spike in demand. This Disney Princess print covers mini, small, large and rolling polyester cases, with sale prices starting at around $22. The water-resistant “Mackenzie” style, with securing straps and mesh pockets, makes a great holiday and back-to-school gift (hey, it’s never too early to shop ahead, right?). And if you prefer, for example, Mickey Mouse or Star Wars, packs and suitcases with those kid-friendly prints are currently on sale, too.