Teaching a little kid how to use the potty is always a challenge, and parents of little boys have the added work of teaching them how to use a urinal, especially since they’re usually found in loud, crowded public bathrooms. These potty training urinals are sized just right for young kids and are designed to be set up in the comfort (and quiet) of your own home. They’re super helpful when it comes to potty training, and an unexpected bonus is that they’re also incredibly cute.

Potty training is a process, so is it worth adding a potty training urinal into the mix? To find out, Romper consulted with Dr. Tanner Walsh, MD, CLC, FAAP, a pediatric provider at Crozer Health. In addition, she is a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (PA AAP) where she is the pediatric advisor for their child abuse program and an early career representation on their board of directors.

What to consider before buying a potty training urinal

It’s important to remember that every child is different when it comes to potty training, and potty training urinals work for some kids better than others. To increase your child’s chance of success, first, ensure they’re ready to begin training. According to Walsh, many toddlers start to signal that they’re ready between 18 months and 2.5 years old (but, again, every kid is different, so if it’s later, that’s okay).

Once you’re sure your child is ready, decide whether or not you want to start training exclusively on a traditional potty and add in the potty training urinal later or if you want to use the two in tandem together. Walsh notes that she’s seen some parents introduce their child to a urinal when they are as young as 2 years old, but adds “it may be a bit more challenging for children to learn to pee standing up than sitting down.” Still, she says she doesn’t advise against using a potty training urinal because “for some children, [it] may help it all ‘click’.”

Once you’ve decided it’s time to get a potty training urinal for your child, Walsh recommends taking them shopping with you. “It is important to let children out their potty or potty seat,” she says, “so they feel a sense of independence and ownership.” After you take it home and your child seems to have gotten the hang of using it, she suggests continuing to use it until your child outgrows it, then at that point move over to training with the regular potty.

Now you’re ready to stock up on potty training charts, stickers, books, and prizes, and exercise all the patience you can muster.

1. A potty training urinal that looks like a frog

Pros: Easy to pour out and clean.

Cons: Suction cups may not work for everyone (it does have a spot to hang it on a hook, but no hook is included).

The Foryee Cute Frog Potty Training Urinal is adorably designed to look like a frog, has a spinning tongue for a target, and is available in three fun colors. It consists of two pieces: the back piece hangs on the wall using suction cups (so there’s no need for drills or hammers) and the front piece collects the urine. After your little one has finished going to the bathroom, simply lift the front piece off, dump and clean it, and hang it back up without ever having to take the back piece off the wall.

Review: “This potty has been a lifesaver (and clearly my son's new BFF). No more accidents because he's just too excited to ‘pee in da froggy and make his tongue spin’.”

2. A realistic potty training urinal

Pros: A realistic design, which may help alleviate fears of urinals in public restrooms.

Cons: Small, requires batteries.

The Summer My Size Urinal hangs off a battery pack that attaches to the wall with double-sided adhesive strips (similar to what you’d find on a Command Hook), so when it needs to be emptied and cleaned it simply lifts up without pulling at the strips. The batteries are needed because the urinal makes a real flushing sound when the handle is pulled, which kids absolutely love.

Review: “It’s so easy to take off the wall and empty.”

3. A potty training urinal that’s easy to clean

Pros: Sized just right for toddlers, but not so small that it frequently overflows/causes a mess.

Cons: The target wheel doesn’t spin (a pro for some).

If your little one isn’t into frogs, and you prefer neutral hues, then maybe he’ll like this Whale Potty Training Urinal instead. The stationary yellow target represents the whale’s spout. This urinal can be hung on the wall using suction cups or with a hook with an adhesive strip on the back (equipment for both options is included). Once it’s hung, this potty training urinal has a two-piece design so parents can easily lift the front part of the urinal when it needs to be dumped and cleaned without having to remove the entire thing from the wall.

Review: “This for my 2-year-old great-grandson was a game-changer, he used it the same day and has been using it ever since. It’s easy to install [and] holds a significant amount of urine for a toddler. Clean-up is a breeze too.”

Potty training urinals are a fun way to get little kids excited about going to the bathroom. After all, who wouldn’t enjoy the silly challenge of trying to hit a target while they use the potty?

Expert:

Tanner Walsh, MD, CLC, FAAP, Medical Director, Child Abuse PA Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (PA AAP). Early Career Rep., PA AAP Board of Directors