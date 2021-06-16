For a handful of parents, the zodiac may play a key part in when they have a child. A new survey has found one in five parents living in the United States would take their future child’s potential zodiac sign into consideration when planning their pregnancy. What’s more, it seems younger generations may be more inclined to express a preference about their child’s zodiac sign than older generations.

In a survey of 2,000 U.S. residents conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Angara.com, Millennials were found to be the pickiest about their future baby’s potential zodiac sign, People reported. Of the Millennials responding, 31% said they would take the child’s star sign into consideration when planning a pregnancy.

Millennials aren’t the only generation with a penchant for all things astrology. The survey found 25% of Gen Zers would also consider planning a pregnancy around the future child’s potential zodiac sign, People reported.

Baby Boomers, however, appeared to have little interest in planning a pregnancy around a child’s expected zodiac sign. According to Yahoo! News, only 5% of Baby Boomers who responded to Angara’s survey said they would consider zodiac signs when planning a pregnancy.

But how — and, perhaps more importantly, why — might couples choose to plan a pregnancy around the future child’s zodiac sign? For those who believe in astrology, planning when a pregnancy happens could have major benefits when it comes to harmony and compatibility between parent and child.

Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, for example, may find it easiest to parent other air signs but most exciting to parent fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, according to Horoscope.com. And while water signs like Scorpio, Pisces, and Cancer make the most compatible parent-child zodiac combos with earth signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, fire sign parents may want to stick with raising fire sign kids, the astrological website has noted.

To further help potential parents determine their best zodiac compatibility matches, BabyMed offers a Zodiac Compatibility Calculator. Once parents have settled on their future child’s preferred zodiac sign, My Monthly Cycle’s Zodiac Baby Planner can help determine the ideal conception date range for conceiving a child with that zodiac sign.

Whether your child ends up a Scorpio or a Libra, websites like The Bump have dived into baby astrology in an effort to help give expecting parents some insight into what their future baby’s personality might be like and how to provide a routine and environment best suited to them.