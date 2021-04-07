Decor

Dada

These 14 Candles Look Like Art Pieces

And they’re almost too pretty to burn.

by Grace Gallagher
Made of 100% stearin wax, these volute candles ($25) come in six shades ranging from classic white to bright teal. They stand six inches tall and will burn for around nine hours.Coming Soon New York
Let these terracotta-colored legs ($75) light up your room. The pair melts slowly and elegantly (if you choose to light them) and it’s cool to watch them change shape with each burn.Dada

Tap