Decor
Dada
These 14 Candles Look Like Art Pieces
And they’re
almost
too pretty to burn.
by
Grace Gallagher
April 7, 2021
Made of 100% stearin wax, these volute candles ($25) come in six shades ranging from classic white to bright teal. They stand six inches tall and will burn for around nine hours.
Coming Soon New York
Let these terracotta-colored legs ($75) light up your room. The pair melts slowly and elegantly (if you choose to light them) and it’s cool to watch them change shape with each burn.
Dada
April 7. 2021
