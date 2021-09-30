MENU
The Most Magical Pumpkin Patches In The U.S.
Carve out some time for fall family fun.
by
Grace Gallagher
Sep. 30, 2021
Situated on 130 acres,
Happy Day Farm
in Manalapan, New Jersey is a sprawling oasis of fall fun. In addition to picking pumpkins, check out Pumpkinville to see the pumpkin houses, corn maze, giant checkerboard and so much more.
@happydayfarmnj
Here’s proof that pumpkin picking on a cloudy day can be a dreamy experience (you may even catch a rainbow).
The Pumpkin Patch
on Sauvie Island, Oregon has everything from U-Pick pumpkins to hay rides, animals, and food, coffee, beer and cider at the cafe.
@thepumpkinpatch
Sep. 30. 2021
