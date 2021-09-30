Fall

Baby sitting in a pumpkin patch
Carolyn Brandt, Getty images

The Most Magical Pumpkin Patches In The U.S.

Carve out some time for fall family fun.

by Grace Gallagher
Situated on 130 acres, Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, New Jersey is a sprawling oasis of fall fun. In addition to picking pumpkins, check out Pumpkinville to see the pumpkin houses, corn maze, giant checkerboard and so much more.@happydayfarmnj
Here’s proof that pumpkin picking on a cloudy day can be a dreamy experience (you may even catch a rainbow). The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, Oregon has everything from U-Pick pumpkins to hay rides, animals, and food, coffee, beer and cider at the cafe.@thepumpkinpatch

