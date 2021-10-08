MENU
20 Delectable Pumpkin Recipes That Aren’t Pie
Donuts, salad, cobbler, pasta, and more.
by
Ashley Ziegler
Oct. 8, 2021
To make these
pumpkin waffles
, you’ll need buttermilk, pumpkin pie spice, butter, sugar, pumpkin puree, and a handful of other ingredients. Top them off with a sprinkle of cinnamon and maple syrup and enjoy (with or without a mimosa).
A Cozy Kitchen
For something with a mix of sweet and spicy flavor, try this instant pot recipe for
Petha Vadi
from Shweta in the Kitchen. It calls for ingredients like mango powder, red chili powder, and cumin seeds to create a delicious, hearty dish.
@shwetainthekitchen
Oct. 8. 2021
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.