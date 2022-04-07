MENU
Beautiful Things
Pysanka Photos: Beautiful Ukrainian Eggs
They are truly a work of art.
by
Grace Gallagher
April 7, 2022
Ukrainian eggs, also known as pysanky, are coated in wax with a kistka tool, then dyed. The wax acts as a barrier to the dye, and once the design is complete, the egg is held over a candle flame to melt the wax, revealing the bold colors and stunning patterns beneath.
Pysanky come in all sorts of colors including the soft pastels often associated with Easter, but also bold brights, like these purple, yellow, and bright pink eggs.
April 7. 2022
