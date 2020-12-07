Candle lovers, take note. A batch of Candles sold at Dollar Tree have been recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

This recall only pertains to more than 142,000 units of the Sure Scents 2-1 candle in the scent Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves, sold at the Dollar Tree in a glass votive. The powder blue colored candle, which is approximately two-and-a-half inches tall, can produce high flames, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

These flames can then potentially ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, which can cause fire or burn hazards. The CPSC has received two reports of the flame height getting too high, causing the glass to break, and it's important to note that no injuries have been reported so far.

Candles included in this recall were exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide this year between July and September for $1. Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves is the only scent that is a part of this recall.

If you have the candle, Dollar Tree is advising customers to return the product to any Dollar Tree store for a full refund. You don't even need a receipt or the original packaging to receive the refund.

Consumers who have any more questions can enter their information on Dollar Tree's website for more help with the recall. Or, they can contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.