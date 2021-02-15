The Reebok x Peppa Pig Sneaker Collection Is Here & Your Kid Will Want Every Pair

If your home is anything like mine, there are Peppa Pig toys scattered about and it's not uncommon to hear your kids imitating her signature "snort" sound. Now, they can take their love of Peppa and her friends to the next level with the new Reebok x Peppa Pig sneaker line. Each pair has perfect little details and is absolutely adorable.

The new line is available on Feb. 15 and it includes five designs for toddler and preschool-age kids. Since they're Reebok shoes, they're made with quality materials, so you don't have to worry about them getting destroyed while your little one is running and playing in them. (That said, rain boots are still the best option for when they want to go outside to jump in muddy puddles.)

Each pair features bold and bright colors with details for your little Peppa fan. The "Complete Clean" sneaker is a nod to George and his favorite dinosaur toy with big green dots, triangle scales, and a pop of blue to match his shirt. You can find Peppa herself on the bright yellow "Classic Leather" sneaker with light blue raindrop details. There's also the "CL Jogger" in classic Peppa red and pink with a furry heel collar and a decal of her teddy bear's face on the velcro strap. If you prefer more neutral colors, the "Club C" sneaker is white with doodles and the "Club C Slip-On" is white with Peppa's princess crown and little fairy wings on the back heel.

Every style is available in toddler and preschool sizes with exception of the Club C Slip-On, which is only available in toddler size. The Classic Leather and Club C styles come with standard shoelaces while all of the other styles are either slip-on or have velcro straps to make it easy for your little kid to put on and take off by themselves.

Prices for these sneakers range from $40 to $65 and they're available online beginning Feb. 15 at 1 PM (EST).