Rifle Paper's Furniture Collection Is Pure Beauty
Beautiful chairs, headboards, ottomans and more, all covered in the brand’s iconic patterns.
by
Ashley Ziegler
March 17, 2022
Rifle Paper Co. has always been known for its beautiful prints, and now you can style your home with them. The new
Rifle Paper Co. furniture line
includes 15 gorgeous pieces of furniture featuring their iconic floral patterns and ranging in price from $345 to $1,695.
Rifle Paper Co.
With the beautiful
Marion platform bed
, you can add a little bit of character and color to your space. It’s shown here in the Merida print, but is available in 11 other options, too. Price starts at $1,095 for a twin and up to $1,395 for a California king.
Rifle Paper Co.
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.