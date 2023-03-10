Nearly 60,000 Safety 1st & Maxi-Cosi Car Seats Have Been Recalled

Thousands of Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats are being recalled due to a safety issue with the lower seat anchor used to secure the base to your vehicle. Routine safety compliance tests showed that the car seat’s base could detach and fail to properly secure a child in a crash.

The recall involves nearly 60,000 car seats manufactured by the Dorel Juvenile Group, according to documents and a recall notice released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The manufacturer says it has not received any reports of injuries related to this safety issue.

Approximately 59,450 of the following car seats with self-retracting latch systems, sold between 2020 to 2023, are included in the recall:

Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech (produced between May 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023)

Maxi-Cosi Coral XP (produced between May 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2023)

Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max (produced between Jan. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2023)

Maxi-Cosi Mico XP (produced between Sept. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2023)

Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe+ (produced between Jan. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023)

Maxi-Cosi Infant Base (produced between May 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2023)

A number of Canadian models are also included in the recall; specific product numbers can be found here.

You can see if your car seat is included in the recall by locating its model number and date of manufacture, which can be found on the label on the carrier shell or base.

A new replacement base will be sent to owners free of charge when it becomes available. Until then, parents can continue to use their car seat, but will need to secure it with your vehicle’s seat belt. “Consumers may continue to safely use these car seats with the base installed using the vehicle belt or with carrier shell-only installation using the vehicle belt, consistent with the existing instruction booklet and labels,” Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi said in statements on their websites. Installation videos are also available on YouTube.

Dorel says parents can expect a notification letter by April 7, 2023, via email or snail mail, if you’ve registered your car seat and it’s impacted by the recall. Emily Thomas, auto safety manager at Consumer Reports, told the nonprofit that this “recall is a reminder that you should always register your car seat as soon as you purchase it so the manufacturer can get in touch with you if something is wrong with your seat.” If you still need to register your car seat, you can do so on Maxi-Cosi’s registration website and Safety 1st’s registration website.

Parents can contact Dorel’s customer service department at 877-416-8111 or send an email to RetractableLatchRecall@djgusa.com with other questions and concerns.