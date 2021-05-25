Any parent who’s planned a family trip knows that figuring out what to take on vacation with children can be a major time-suck. Trips already require tons of planning and space configuring, and adding in a kid plus their toys, luggage, and snacks tends to kick the stress factor up a notch. But what if you could hit the road with fewer worries this year? I’m here to tell you it’s possible with a little help from smart products that make traveling with kids easier.

As a mom to two young kids myself, I can relate to any parent who’s negotiated suitcases, juggled unwieldy tablets, or suffered the indignity of spilled juice in a diaper bag while on the road. To make these problems more manageable, I’ve come up with a list of solutions for common travel concerns. From simple (and affordable) boredom busters, to sleep solutions, to multi-tasking suitcases that make the task of lugging it around a smidge easier, every product here solves a problem I’ve experienced while out in the wild with my own family. Plus, everything on this list can be found either online or in-store at Walmart, so you know you’ll be getting a great deal on whichever essentials you need to stock up on.

Ready to get back out there with your crew this summer? Keep scrolling to find a few products that make seeing the world with kids just a little bit easier.

An Affordable Art Activity That Won’t Make A Mess Animals Water Reveal Activity Pad Melissa & Doug $3.97 See on Walmart Here’s a solution for your artist-on-the-go. This small, lightweight water activity book fits easily into a kid-sized backpack. Kids can draw away the day without the need for messy markers or easily broken crayons. When you’re done, simply empty the water from the “magic” pen and pack it up. The pen even stores in the cover of the book, so nothing gets lost during travel.

A 2-In-1 Tablet Holder & Activity Tray Kids Car Seat Travel Tray Urban Brahma $34.96 See on Walmart This travel tray is the answer to chaotic, toy-filled back seats. Plentiful pockets will keep snacks, drinks, and activities contained while side pouches hold toys, books, and even more snacks. The top of the tray detaches so you can quickly mount your kid’s tablet to the back of passenger seats, and the whole tray and tablet unit can be reattached and conveniently zipped up into its own compact bag for easy storage.

A Book That Was Literally Written For Long Trips Everything Kids: The Everything Kids' Travel Activity Book Walmart $9.59 See on Walmart If you’ve run out of ideas when it comes to keeping kids entertained on the road, this book is full of great ideas. This activity book is full of small art projects, imaginative play activities, and question-based games, all of which can help fill the hours for kids aged 7 to 12. The book even has drawing activities, memory-testing games, and weather diaries, all of which is more than enough to occupy your travel partner for hours on end.

The Perfect Travel Water Bottle For Kids Disney Character Kids Tritan Bottles with Straw Lid Simple Modern $13.99 See on Walmart Kids on the go need a solid, well-insulated water container that can hold up to the movement of travel. These bottles are easy to use and spill-resistant, meaning no unexpected pools of water in your luggage or carry-on. The BPA- and toxin-free plastic is lightweight, too, so kids can slip them into their very own backpacks.

A Suitcase Designed With Tired Kids In Mind Ride On Suitcase ByChefCd $139.97 See on Walmart So your child graduated from the stroller. Now what? This ride-on suitcase, which comes in two sizes and five colors, is perfect for those in-between years when kids’ legs still tire easily. It’s light and compact enough for kids to pull on their own, but they can also sit down, strap in, and let parents do the heavy lifting if they need a break. The smaller size can accommodate kids 3 to 6 years old, while the larger size can hold kids up to 12. Small handles and footrests make for a safe, streamlined ride.

The Best Air Mattress For Kids Kids Camping Airbed with Travel Bag Ozark Trail $24.96 See on Walmart Just as good for a day in the park as it is for a full-blown campout, this airbed and travel bag provides a cozy reprieve for sleeping, playing games, reading, or simply relaxing outside. The durable vinyl material can hold children up to 110 pounds, and the portable design fits into most suitcases, is easy to deflate, and even comes with its own patch bag (just in case).

A Tablet Designed To Keep Kids Entertained 7" Kids Tablet 16GB WiFi Android Tablet For Kids Contixo $64.99 See on Walmart Reclaim your grown-up tablet with the Contixo kids tablet that features a soft, protective case and comes in your choice of seven bright colors. The WiFi-capable tablet has 20 installed apps that offer both fun and education, and the 16 GB of storage mean that you can download a movie or two to entertain your kids for whatever long roads lie ahead.

The Only Stroller You Need To Pack The Clutch Lightweight Stroller Delta Children $109.99 See on Walmart This light-as-a-feather travel stroller weighs in at only 11 pounds, but can hold children who weigh up to 50. It comes with a sun visor and small storage section, as well as the option of four different colors. But the best news for traveling parents is that this stroller folds up so small into a carrying bag that it can actually fit in the overhead compartment of an airplane (or, if you’re checking baggage, your luggage).

A Lightweight Booster Seat That’s Easy To Pack Grab-and-Go Booster Car Seat mifold $29.99 See on Walmart Kids ages 4 years and up can use this compact booster seat, which can accommodate up to 100 pounds of weight. It’s 10 times smaller than a traditional booster seat, meaning you can fly with it without taking up space in your luggage (or without checking it as a separate item). And at only two pounds, this lightweight seat is a traveling parent’s dream come true.