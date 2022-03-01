MENU
12 Pretty Nail Design Ideas For Spring
Stickers, sponges, and more will help you pull these off.
by
Grace Gallagher
March 1, 2022
Daisies but make it edgy. This cool spring manicure from
@annienailart.studio
matches the inside of the flower to the tip of the nail in a cool ombre effect that finishes with an orange thumb. You can try flowers at home using a dotting tool.
@annienailart.studio
This spring manicure from Kyle of
@hernameskyle
uses geometric elements you can do at home. A
set of nail art tools
will help get the job done; usually these sets include brushes and dotting tools of different widths to help you *nail* those arches, dots, and wavy lines.
@hernameskyle
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.