MENU
Life
annabogush/RooM, Getty Images
12 Things To Do With All That Damn Squash
There’s more here than zoodles.
by
Grace Gallagher
Aug. 3, 2021
Looking for a tasty summer squash recipe that comes together quickly? Try Adventures In Cooking’s recipe for a
squash and tomato stir fry
. It has bright Thai flavors and is a great way to use up your veggies.
Adventures In Cooking
Zucchini is so versatile: one day it’s a zoodle and the next it’s a cake. Your kids will never suspect there’s a veggie hiding in this
iced lemon zucchini bread
, courtesy of A Cookie Named Desire.
A Cookie Named Desire
Tap
Aug. 3. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.