You’ve decked the halls, sung the carols, and hung the stockings by the chimney with care. After all the work that goes into making a happy holiday, you’ve surely earned your favorite Starbucks beverage. But wait! What are Starbucks’ Christmas hours? Will you be able to dash through the snow to get that grande peppermint mocha latte before it goes away for another year? We have questions to all the questions frothing around in your brain like latte foam.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Yes. Probably. But also maybe no? It depends is what I’m saying, and there’s a very good reason for that. Starbucks are franchise owned – i.e. individual owners get to decide when they’re open or not – and, as such, Starbucks’ Christmas Eve 2022 store hours vary by location. So they might be open, they might be closed, or they might have different hours than usual.

There are two good things to look at to know what’s going on at your local Starbucks: tradition and your Starbucks app. If they were open last Christmas Eve, they’re probably going to do the same this year. But to be really sure, check your Starbucks app (which should be set to your local store) or Starbucks store locator for definitive store hours.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Day 2022?

Don’t panic: you have plenty of time to get items off the store’s holiday menu. Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images

See above: Starbucks Christmas 2022 hours depends on where you live. Again, Starbucks recommends using the Starbucks app or by visiting their website’s store locator for specific holiday hours.

When does Starbucks’ holiday menu end?

In addition to the delightful holiday cups that come to Starbucks in November, we always look forward to the seasonal drinks that make our season merry and bright and super-duper caffeinated. Traditional favorites like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte rolled into stores in early November. Luckily for all of us, the Starbucks holiday drink menu will be available through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And unlike Santa and the Elf on the Shelf, these limited-time-only drinks stick around well after Christmas. Typically, they remain available until about mid-January, so you’ll have plenty of sweet seasonal sips to ring in 2023 right.