Summer

Inti St Clair/Tetra images/Getty Images

Summer Freebies For The Whole Family

Bowling, pizza, waffles, movies, and more.

by Grace Gallagher

Every summer, plenty of retailers and organizations offer freebies — from workshops to treats — for kids. You just have to know where to look for them. Take advantage of these family-friendly offerings while you can.

Kids Bowl Free is a nationwide program offering kids two free games of bowling every day in summer at participating locations (exact dates vary by location; mine local bowling alley offers the program May 1-Oct.1). They’ll be rolling strikes in no time.Shutterstock

Tap