Jerry Marks Productions/Getty Images
Toe-tally Cute Summer Pedicure Ideas
Just in time for sandal season.
by
Grace Gallagher
July 5, 2022
You can’t go wrong with a classic red pedicure, but the key to making it new for summer is to opt for an orangey red over a cooler blue-toned red.
Essie ‘Russian Roulette’
,
Zoya ‘Demetria’
, or
O.P.I. ‘Red-vival City’
are all great choices.
Westend61/ Getty Images
A vertical stripe is one of the easier nail arts trends to try at home (though there are
striped nail stickers
if that’s more your speed). Just make sure the base coat is totally dry before going in with a fine brush or
polish pen
and drawing the stripes.
Shutterstock
July 27. 2022
