Surely’s Non-Alcoholic Wines Are Perfect For A Hangover-Free New Years (& Dry January)

Holiday festivities usually mean a higher consumption of alcohol. But with low-alcohol and alcohol-free beverage trends booming and brands like Surely leading the way, you can still load up on your favorite drinks without the hangover, and get a head start on Dry January — or Damp January if that’s more your speed.

Surely’s selection of fermented non-alcoholic offerings pack all the complexity of your favorite wines — thanks to their state-of-the-art spinning cone column technology designed to preserve the taste and aroma of each of the wines while stripping out the alcohol. This is what sets Surely apart from other less premium NA wine options that are just grape juice in a fancy bottle (or can). And it’s why you can be sure kids won’t want it!

Fast Facts

All Surely wines are sourced from California grapes harvested from small vineyards that maintain sustainable farming practices.

Surely wines are made using the same fermentation process as traditional wines, but then the alcohol is removed.

Surely non-alcoholic wines fall under 0.5% ABV, the standard accepted limit for all non-alcoholic beverages, but if you’re pregnant, you’ll want to check with your doctor before consuming.

Take The Quiz To Find Your Perfect NA Wine Match

Not sure which one of Surely’s delicious NA wines to try first? Check out Surely’s wine quiz to get matched up with the perfect wine for you in less than 1 minute before heading over to shop the holiday-friendly offerings.

And if you’re thinking about stocking up, Surely offers an additional 25% off when you subscribe to its wine club.

Surely’s Must-Try Non-Alcoholic Wines

You might crave a sparkling rosé on a warm summer day, and while it’s a great wine choice for the warmer months, it also pairs perfectly with decadent holiday desserts like a thick and creamy cheesecake. Surely’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé delivers the same effervescence without the alcohol so you can “rosé all day” without feeling it afterwards. It is a drier wine with flavors of soft strawberry, pear, and tropical fruit notes, balanced with a light acid for a full finish. The hint of guava concentrate makes it absolutely obsession-worthy — in all the best ways.

Get the party started anywhere with Surely’s Non-Alcoholic Bubbly Red packaged in convenient cans. Or you could wait until you arrive at your destination, though be warned that this Cabernet & Pinot Noir, with fun effervescence, dark cherry notes, and a nice dry finish, is hard to resist.

Ring in the New Year by popping a bottle of Surely’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Brut. You’ll still have all the fun of watching the cork fly across the room (watch your eyes!) without the hangover that usually comes with sipping champagne. The vibrant combination of lemon, peach, and passion fruit takes this bubbly to the next level and goes with well celebratory appetizers from a simple crudité to charcuterié boards and even caviar.