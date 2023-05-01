2-Year-Old Daughter Of Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett Drowns In Family Pool

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett has tragically died in a drowning accident after falling in a swimming pool at the family’s Florida home.

The Tampa Police Department said that the accident happened on Sunday morning and officers responded to Barrett’s home in Tampa just before 9:30 a.m., according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times. Lifesaving measures taken to revive the NFL player’s child, Arrayah, were not successful and she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the newspaper reported.

“The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” the Associated Press reported authorities said in their report.

Arrayah was the youngest of Barrett’s four children with his wife Jordanna. The family had celebrated Arrayah’s second birthday last month. On April 19, the NFL star posted several photos of his daughter from her Baby Shark-themed birthday party. “Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl,” he captioned his Instagram post.

The Tampa Bar Buccaneers released a statement on Sunday evening expressing their condolences for Barrett and his family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the NFL team said. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Tom Brady, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before his retirement, also sent his love to his former teammate and his family in a post on his Instagram Story. “The Brady’s [sic] love you,” Brady wrote over a photo of Barrett with his wife and children along with a heart and prayer hand emojis.